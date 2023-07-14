Thai Legal
Gold Price Today, July. 14th, 2023 – FRIDAY
(CTN NEWS) – Gold Price – Gold Price Today, June 14, 2023, today’s gold price news, today’s gold bar price, today’s most recent gold price, gold today, price Gold today, gold ornaments, 1 baht, Yaowarat
Today’s gold price, June 14, 2023, Hua Seng Heng, Jin Hua Heng, Mae Thong Bai, Mae Thong Suk, 1 Salung gold price, Mae Thong Suk gold price, Aurora gold price, and 1 baht gold price are among the available gold prices.
Gold Price Today 14-7-2023 10:01
|Gold Price Today 5 Famous Shops in Chinatown
|Buy Now
|Sold Out
|Gold Bar 96.5%
|31,950.00
|32,050.00
|Gold 96.5%
|31,381.20
|32,550.00
|Jinhua Heng Gold Bar Price 96.5%
|31,950.00
|32,050.00
|Aurora Gold Bullion Price 96.5%
|31,950.0050.00
|32,050.0050.00
|Hua Seng Heng Gold Bar Price 96.5%
|32,040.00
|32,090.00
|Gold Price 96.5%
|32,030.00
|32,090.00
|Gold Price 96.5%
|31,950.00
|32,050.00
Gold Price Today
|weight of gold
|price/baht
|Average Commission
|Price includes gratuity/baht
|half salung gold
|4,019
|500
|4,519
|gold 1 salung
|8,038
|8,538
|Gold 2 Salung/50 Satang
|16,075
|16,575
|gold 1 baht
|32,150
|32,650
