Thai Legal
Gold Price Today, August. 24th, 2023 – THURSDAY
(CTN NEWS) – Gold Price – Gold Price Today, August 24, 2023, today’s gold price news, today’s gold bar price, today’s most recent gold price, gold today, price Gold today, gold ornaments, 1 baht, Yaowarat
Today’s gold price, August 24, 2023, Hua Seng Heng, Jin Hua Heng, Mae Thong Bai, Mae Thong Suk, 1 Salung gold price, Mae Thong Suk gold price, Aurora gold price, and 1 baht gold price are among the available gold prices.
Gold Price Today 24-6-2023 18:02
|ราคาทองวันนี้ 5 ร้านดังเยาวราช
|รับซื้อ
|ขายออก
|ทองคำแท่ง 96.5%
|31,650.00150.00
|31,750.00150.00
|ทองรูปพรรณ 96.5%
|31,078.00151.60
|32,250.00150.00
|ราคาทองจินฮั้วเฮงทองคำแท่ง 96.5%
|31,650.00150.00
|31,750.00150.00
|ราคาทองออโรร่าทองคำแท่ง 96.5%
|31,650.00150.00
|31,750.00150.00
|ราคาทองฮั่วเซ่งเฮงทองคำแท่ง 96.5%
|31,670.00110.00
|31,720.00110.00
|ราคาทองแม่ทองสุกทองคำแท่ง 96.5%
|31,665.00105.00
|31,725.00105.00
|ราคาทองแม่ทองใบทองคำแท่ง 96.5%
|31,650.00150.00
|31,750.00150.00
Gold Price Today
|weight of gold
|price/baht
|Average Commission
|Price includes gratuity/baht
|half salung gold
|4,019
|500
|4,519
|gold 1 salung
|8,038
|8,538
|Gold 2 Salung/50 Satang
|16,075
|16,575
|gold 1 baht
|32,150
|32,650
