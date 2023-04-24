Connect with us

Gold Price Today, Apr. 24th, 2023 – MONDAY
Gold Price Today, Apr. 24th, 2023 – MONDAY

(CTN NEWS) – Gold Price – Gold Price Today, April 24, 2023, today’s gold price news, today’s gold bar price, today’s most recent gold price, gold today, price Gold today, gold ornaments, 1 baht, Yaowarat

Today’s gold price, April 24, 2023, Hua Seng Heng, Jin Hua Heng, Mae Thong Bai, Mae Thong Suk, 1 Salung gold price, Mae Thong Suk gold price, Aurora gold price, and 1 baht gold price are among the available gold prices.

Gold Price Today 24-4-2023 19:01

Gold price today, 5 famous shops in Yaowarat purchase sold out
96.5% gold bars 32,250.0050.00 32,350.0050.00
Gold jewelry 96.5% 31,669.2045.46 32,850.0050.00
Aurora gold price, gold bar 96.5% 32,200.00100.00 32,300.00100.00
Hua Seng Heng gold price, 96.5% gold bars 32,240.0060.00 32,290.00110.00
Mae Thong Suk gold price, gold bar 96.5% 32,230.0070.00 32,290.00110.00
Gold price, Mae Thong Bai, 96.5% gold bars 32,250.0050.00 32,350.0050.00

Gold Price Today

weight of gold price/baht Average Commission Price includes gratuity/baht
half salung gold 4,044 500 4,544
gold 1 salung 8,088 8,588
Gold 2 Salung/50 Satang 16,175 16,675
gold 1 baht 32,350 32,850

