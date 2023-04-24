Thai Legal
Gold Price Today, Apr. 24th, 2023 – MONDAY
(CTN NEWS) – Gold Price – Gold Price Today, April 24, 2023, today’s gold price news, today’s gold bar price, today’s most recent gold price, gold today, price Gold today, gold ornaments, 1 baht, Yaowarat
Today’s gold price, April 24, 2023, Hua Seng Heng, Jin Hua Heng, Mae Thong Bai, Mae Thong Suk, 1 Salung gold price, Mae Thong Suk gold price, Aurora gold price, and 1 baht gold price are among the available gold prices.
Gold Price Today 24-4-2023 19:01
|Gold price today, 5 famous shops in Yaowarat
|purchase
|sold out
|96.5% gold bars
|32,250.0050.00
|32,350.0050.00
|Gold jewelry 96.5%
|31,669.2045.46
|32,850.0050.00
|Aurora gold price, gold bar 96.5%
|32,200.00100.00
|32,300.00100.00
|Hua Seng Heng gold price, 96.5% gold bars
|32,240.0060.00
|32,290.00110.00
|Mae Thong Suk gold price, gold bar 96.5%
|32,230.0070.00
|32,290.00110.00
|Gold price, Mae Thong Bai, 96.5% gold bars
|32,250.0050.00
|32,350.0050.00
Gold Price Today
|weight of gold
|price/baht
|Average Commission
|Price includes gratuity/baht
|half salung gold
|4,044
|500
|4,544
|gold 1 salung
|8,088
|8,588
|Gold 2 Salung/50 Satang
|16,175
|16,675
|gold 1 baht
|32,350
|32,850
