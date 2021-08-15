Why its Important to Choose the Right VAT Tax Consultants in UAE

VAT Tax was introduced in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on 1 January 2018. The general VAT rate is 5% and applies to most goods and services. The Vat Tax can be complicated and its wise for you to choose Vat consultants. As soon as you have decided that it is time for you to hire VAT consultants in UAE, the next step would be to choose the experts to hire.

Tips to Hire VAT Tax Consultants in UAE

It is important that you take your time in doing this and to make an informed decision. There are a couple of things that you would want to take into careful consideration. It is in the best interests of your business to have capable and experienced specialists handling your taxes. The right VAT consultants that can help you with all your tax needs will save you both time and money every single VAT return filing season. So, follow these tips when choosing VAT consultants in UAE:

Verify the reputation of the experts.

Don’t just go straight into the office of a regulated tax agent in Dubai or anywhere in UAE. Verify the reputation of the VAT consultants online first. You can also ask friends, family members, and other business owners for referrals. This way, you are assured a VAT consultant in UAE you hire is capable and doesn’t have a terrible reputation of overcharging clients.

The easiest way for you to check the reputation of a service provider, especially if you are in need of VAT return filing service in Dubai, is look at independent online reviews. You can also access the website of your potential tax preparer. A poor online presence can be a red flag.

You should also ensure that the VAT consultant in UAE belongs to a well-established and reputable accounting firm. Even when you’ve hired a regulated tax agent in UAE, you will still be responsible for all the information submitted to the FTA through your tax returns. This means when your tax professional is relaxed in applying the relevant tax policies, your business will be subject to scrutiny.

Never hire VAT consultants in UAE that promise your business big refunds from your tax returns. Although this sounds enticing, it’s likely to result to your business getting audited for providing tax returns with questionable deductions.

Only hire a chartered or certified accountant.

Certified or chartered accountants are highly qualified specialists who have completed their undergraduate programs. They’ve also passed professional competence programs and garnered the necessary industry experience.

Given the greater knowledge and experience that chartered accountants have, they can add value onto your business from the onset. You expect your business to grow. That being said, it is a great idea to hire a tax professional right from the beginning.

It is possible for you to utilize the services of tax preparers who are not certified or chartered. However, it can be unwise as tasks such as tax preparation, bookkeeping, and financial management are crucial for regulatory compliance.

Look for professionals with relevant expertise.

You will need experts with experience on VAT return filing in UAE and history of handling companies of the same industry and size as yours. Do you currently use cloud-based software? If so, you would want someone who already uses cloud computing.

It is even better if they have worked with businesses that are in the same market sector as you. It will help the professionals understand your business’ unique needs. You might also want to check if they have bigger clients. It is a great sign as you will know they are capable of handling the growing needs of your business over time.

See if they have your back

Regulated tax agents in Dubai and chartered accountants can represent your business in front of tax officers from the Federal Tax Authority. This is important during audits, payments or collection problems, and appeals. Availability of the tax professionals is also important. Even after VAT return filing in UAE and your tax returns are history, the right VAT consultants in UAE will still take your call, welcome you should you visit, and respond to your emails.

Ask the right questions.

To ensure that you make the correct choice in choosing VAT consultants in UAE, there are a couple of questions that you need to ask such as:

Do they provide the services that you require?

What are included in their fees?

Which professional bodies have they been registered with?

Does the regulated tax agent provide a personalized service?

Who will be responsible for handling your business?

The answers to the aforementioned questions will reassure you and put your mind at ease on the professional that will help you with your taxation needs.

Only hire reputable regulated tax agents like VAT Registration UAE. The best VAT consultants in UAE are transparent, providing you with costs upfront and are dedicated in helping your business comply with the current policies related to VAT in UAE.