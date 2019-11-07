One of the primary challenges that marketers face is trying to entice customers to reach out and call your business through advertising efforts.

Often, it can seem that nailing the right marketing efforts is a result of grasping in the dark until you reach the desired effect. And compounding this, people are spending less time on the phone. The truth is, however, that there are many tried-and-true marketing tactics to motivate customers to call your business.

Marketing Tactics that Increase Inbound Calls

In this article, we will cover a variety of useful marketing tactics for customers to call your business, including:

Being Available 24/7/365

Pay Attention to Demographics

Bridging the Digital Divide

Localization

Being Available 24/7/365

So, you’ve been marketing extensively, but can’t get customers to reach you by phone?

Perhaps one of the most forgotten aspects of marketing is opening up lines of communication around the clock. After all, if your customers can’t reach you, your marketing is essentially rendered moot. Therefore, you’ll want to use virtual calling to make this a possibility.

Virtual calling enables a wide variety of functionalities that can reroute inbound phone calls directly from your advertising efforts. With add-ons like “time of day routing,” “simultaneous ringing,” and more, your business can accommodate customers after regular business hours and those located in different time zones.

Additionally, you can accommodate customers to reach your business in different countries with these functionalities. For instance, a service provider like United World Telecom offers virtual phone numbers in over 150+ countries worldwide (and countless cities/regions), making it possible to have a global reach around the clock.

Pay Attention to Demographics

Not every demographic responds to your advertising efforts in the same way. Think of effective marketing as speaking in the language that the particular target audience understands. While you may devise an effective ad campaign for Millennials, it may fall flat for Gen Xers and Boomers alike.

What every demographic does have, however, is a phone used to make important business decisions. Of course, the core essence of what you’re offering to the public (products/services) will remain the same; however, you need to tailor each campaign in a way that appeals to that particular demographic.

As an example, depending on which social media platform you use, you can accurately target demographics in who sees your posts. Instagram media posts can appeal to visually-oriented younger generations; Facebook, on the other hand, appeals to older audiences.

Bridging the Digital Divide

Another problem that comes with Internet-based business models is that most people complete transactions with a computer/smartphone. After all, when was the last time you called Amazon to place an order?

However, not all businesses work like this, particularly those that deal with large purchases and extended contracts. For those instances, phone calls are king. So, how do you bridge the digital divide, so to speak?

The answer is by using a telecom service provider that allows businesses to list their phone numbers or a “Call Us Now” button on websites. This automatically initializes a phone call for audio-equipped devices when the interested party clicks it. By using this, your marketing efforts are able to convert to real customer interactions.

Localization

Location, location, location. You’ve heard this before as being the most important aspect of starting a business, but the idea extends further in terms of “localization.” Simply put, your marketing efforts need to seem like they’re part of the local landscape and domestic businesses, not foreign entities. One reason for this is the particular complaint of how outsourcing leads to poor communication over the phone.

Many brands choose a simple rebrand when appealing to new markets. For instance, Walmart and T.J. Maxx are big retailers in the United States; in the United Kingdom, they are rebranded ASDA and T.K. Maxx, respectively. You may need to do something similar if you’re looking to appeal to a new region or country.

To conclude, try out these marketing tactics to increase the number of calls coming into your business. With proper usage, you will notice an increased volume of motivated inbound callers ready to do business with you.

By Tom Senkus

Author Biography: Tom Senkus is a tech writer and global entrepreneur. Published in over 100 online publications, Tom is an authority on cutting-edge trends and marketing best-practices. Learn more at tomsenkuswriter.com.