Top 3 Dishwasher Problems And How To Fix Them

Here’s a quick list of the three most common dishwasher problems, as well as troubleshooting and do-it-yourself solutions, to save you time and money.

Important: If you have a serious problem and need to fix the dishwasher, contact an expert.

1. The dishwasher won’t start

When you turn on the dishwasher with a load of dirty dishes, nothing happens. You don’t have to worry.

The dishwasher may not work for a variety of reasons. Initially, check whether the dishwasher is getting power.

Is the light on the control panel on? If not, it is clear that the equipment is not getting power. Now you need to do some investigation.

Check to see if the GFCI outlet that the dishwasher is plugged into has tripped. If so, reset it. Check the other GFCI outlets in the kitchen to see if any of them have tripped or if they are hardwired. They may share a circuit with the dishwasher.

If nothing unusual has happened, check the breaker to determine if the dishwasher power circuit has tripped or if the fuse has blown.

If so, reset the breaker or replace the fuse. If not, contact a professional as the dishwasher may have a more serious problem.

2. Water Is Not Filling Up In The Dishwasher

The dishwasher is useless without water. There are two reasons why your dishwasher may not be filled with water when you turn it on.

The first is that there may be a problem with the water supply. The water drains too quickly, which is the second problem.

Check to see if the hot water valve is on. It is located under the kitchen sink. That may not be the problem if you haven’t turned it off lately. However, it never hurts to double-check.

It’s time to get your hands dirty, provided the hot water valve is on. You should find and inspect the float element in your dishwasher.

It is often located at the front of the base of the tub. Carefully remove the float assembly and look inside to see if anything is preventing it from functioning properly.

Cleaning the area around the float when it is removed is a good idea if a lot of debris and oil has accumulated there.

There is another area to inspect if the float assembly seems to be in good working order.

Turn off the hot water valve under the kitchen sink before proceeding to the next step. Remove the bottom front panel and locate the water intake valve.

You can find the screen in the disassembled valve. Clean the screen of any dust or other particles that may have accumulated there.

If the screen appears clean, put everything back together and call an appliance repairman. A specialist should diagnose and fix the problem, as it may be in one of the electronic parts of the dishwasher.

3. There Is No Drain in Your Dishwasher

You must deal with this problem immediately because of the possibility of flooding.

First, check the drain pipe. It should be under the sink leading to the dishwasher in the kitchen. To see if there are any obstructions, inspect the hose.

If not, turn off the power to the dishwasher and check to see if it has cooled down. By unscrewing the cap and removing any clips that hold the strainer in place, you can remove it, which is often under the spray arm.

Wash and clean the strainer. Call a plumber if your dishwasher is still not draining, as there is likely a clog in the drain line that will be more difficult to clean.

Call a professional if your dishwasher has a problem you cannot diagnose or fix. If you try to fix the problem yourself, or worse, mess up something else in the process, it could cost you more.

