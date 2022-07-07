Planning a Home Extension: 3 Essential Facts You Should Consider

A home is more than a residence for homeowners. It is a place where they don’t just reside but also grow and evolve. Hence, it is necessary to plan any home construction with precision and careful detailing when planning a home extension. There are times when you might want to make a few changes to your existing home structure. And home extension could be one of them!

There are various reasons for choosing a home extension. It could be you have more people staying with you. Or you might want to expand a part of the house so you can plan something you like – such as a gaming room, a library, or a guest room to accommodate your friends and dear ones for special occasions.

When doing so, you must get in touch with a professional house builder. But that aside, you have to consider a few other relevant factors, such as:

1. Be clear as to what you want

You might have flipped through the interior décor magazines that feature home extensions. It’s highly possible to get attracted to this idea and want one for yourself. While that is an excellent place to start, it might not be feasible for you.

Hence, you must ensure what you want and whether a home extension will cater to your needs. It could be that all you need is some added outdoor space instead of a home extension. So, get in touch with an interior décor expert who can guide you on this based on your home structure and your actual requirement. You can share your ideas with them and get the correct guidance.

2. Get the necessary permission

Prior to carrying out any essential work on your property, it is essential that you get the required permission. In the end, it might end up determining the vision you have. But you must talk to the local government at the earliest opportunity before you start planning for the extension.

You are in a good place when you know what you can choose. Also, the councils don’t always need planning permission. However, a few building regulations might need to be enforced. It’s good to have this data with you immediately instead of getting disappointed later when the project has already started.

3. Figure out the cost

You need to know that a home extension doesn’t come easy on the pockets. You have to pay a price for it. But you need to ensure that the cost is comfortable for you to pay. For that, you need to make arrangements for it.

So, get in touch with a professional builder or an expert architect who can guide you through the process. That way, you will have an idea about the money you need to arrange, and you can also keep some extra cash for any emergency purposes. Also, know the market rate, so you don’t pay excessive amounts.

These are a few essential aspects you need to keep in mind when planning to have a home extension.