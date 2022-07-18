I Want to Learn Self-Defence: Which Martial Art Should I Learn?

Self-Defence: Having the ability to defend yourself is a desirable quality since you might try to avoid violence, but unfortunately, sometimes it’s inevitable.

For instance, you can encounter muggers, armed or unarmed, trying to steal from you or witness a friend being attacked by others. It helps to have basic self-defence skills if faced with such adversities – this could save property and even lives as you wait for the cavalry.

The following are the best martial arts for self-defence.

Krav Maga

Krav Maga is a militarised combat sport developed by the Israeli Self-Defence forces. It combines various techniques aimed at overpowering and disarming the opponent.

Training involves perfecting kicks and punches and learning how to disarm an attacker wielding a gun or a knife.

It’s worth noting that Krav Maga focuses on natural reactions in stressful situations. You don’t have to be a perfect fighter to execute its moves. Also, the body size is immaterial – a small person can easily fend off a giant.

Muay Thai

Muay Thai, also called Thai boxing or the art of eight limbs, is a martial art from Thailand. Fighters use eight limbs (hands, elbows, knees, and legs) to deliver powerful blows to the opponent.

Body posture is a crucial tactic in Muay Thai. You expose your legs and other parts that your attacker can hit without the proper stance to destabilise you.

For this reason, seeking professional training is advisable if you intend to perfect your skills.

Muay Thai is useful for self-defence as it teaches you about the human body’s weak points. You’ll learn where you should target to knock out your attacker.

Boxing

Many overlook boxing because it isn’t as ‘exciting’ to watch as other combat sports, including taekwondo, karate, and kickboxing. However, it’s still a great form of self-defence.

Boxing training improves your hand speed, punching technique, and evasive tact. These skills are vital in self-defence.

For example, if you can punch faster and more effectively, you will likely foil a robbery. Likewise, if you know how to protect your face, you can prevent damaging injuries to your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Combat Sambo

This is a Russian martial art that focuses on grappling. Practice is mandatory if you want to apply Sambo skills in a life-threatening situation.

However, you can deal with average criminals once you master the skills.

Since the sport emphasises grappling, you only need to strike your opponent when it’s the only option. In such cases, the striking techniques resemble Muay Thai, where you use all limbs to deliver powerful blows.

Another defensive tactic taught in Combat Sambo is disarming an attacker with a gun. Here, you must master quick reflexes or risk losing your life.

Brazilian Jiu-jitsu

Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) focuses on neutralising the opponent so they are no longer a threat. As a result, fighters spend the most time on the ground, and popular moves include chokeholds and joint locks.

BJJ sells the idea that small people can overcome larger opponents with the proper technique.

As such, it’s effective in real-life situations involving attackers larger than you. For example, if the timing is right, you can sweep the mugger to the ground and apply a chokehold until help arrives or neutralise them and flee.

Mixed Martial Arts (MMA)

MMA is arguably the best Self-Defence against potential attacks because it combines many techniques, including kicking, punching, grasping, wrestling, etc. As a result, it gets you ready for a broad range of scenarios.

For example, you can apply BJJ or Muay Thai skills if you encounter a larger opponent. Or, if the attacker prefers stand-up fighting, you can use your boxing skills.

For attacks with deadly weapons, Krav Maga and Combat Sambo can help save your life.

It does, however, take months of dedicated practice to become proficient in mixed martial arts.

Final Words

Many people mistakenly believe Taekwondo, Karate, and other oriental martial arts are useful for self-defence.

In reality, they aren’t helpful to many people. Why? It takes several months of practise to perfect the skills, and most of the techniques are outdated. Such sports are unsuitable for real-life application, especially when your life is at risk.

You’d be better off learning effective martial arts like BJJ, Muay Thai, Krav Maga, boxing, and MMA.

Lastly, never use your skills unless you need to – some Self-Defence techniques are deadly and could cause legal troubles.

