How Technology Has Increased The Risk of Office Syndrome And How to Stay Healthy at Work

As technology continues to revolutionize the way we work, the dependence we have on modern tools in the workplace has undoubtedly become stronger than ever before. More information is being made accessible through computers and smartphones, which means most of our tasks throughout the day will likely involve sitting in front of a screen.

Having everything at your fingertips greatly reduces the need to move around, and many of us are now used to being productive while living a sedentary lifestyle at work. Although this seems more convenient than moving about all day, staying still for extended periods poses several health risks. And one of the biggest risks related to working this way is office syndrome.

In this article, we will be exploring what office syndrome really is, along with how negative technology-assisted working habits can lead to developing health conditions that can be difficult to heal from in the long term. We will also be covering some of the best daily health practices to keep symptoms of office syndrome at bay.

What exactly is office syndrome?

“Office Syndrome” is a term used to describe a wide range of physical and mental health issues related to our working habits. If you spend hours sitting at a desk or using a computer, chances are you have experienced aches and pains, as well as occasional eye strains.

While office syndrome isn’t recognized as an actual disease, it is generally agreed that the condition is a way of describing the mental and physical effects of carrying on negative work habits that affect the mind and body.

Symptoms of what can be classified as “office syndrome” include:

Headaches

Neck pain

Back pain

Shoulder pain

Wrist pain

Eye strain

General fatigue

Keep in mind, though, that these symptoms must be directly tied back to the workplace or work habits to be classified as office syndrome. For example, wrist pain from excessive typing or the wrong typing posture can be considered office syndrome, while wrist pain from tennis or rock climbing would not.

Different levels of office syndrome

Not all symptoms require immediate medical attention, and it is best to keep them that way. To find out which “level” of office syndrome you are living with, the easiest method is to notice your pain levels throughout the day, such as:

Early signs of pain – This refers to feeling slight aches and pains when you are resting, or when you stretch or massage a particular area. These feelings of discomfort typically go away after changing your posture.

– This refers to feeling slight aches and pains when you are resting, or when you stretch or massage a particular area. These feelings of discomfort typically go away after changing your posture. Repeated discomfort – If you consistently feel pain or aching in the same areas on your body at work, it is a sign that you should seek medical attention. Having doctors assess your situation and provide recommendations to decrease symptoms is crucial to keep office syndrome from worsening over time.

– If you consistently feel pain or aching in the same areas on your body at work, it is a sign that you should seek medical attention. Having doctors assess your situation and provide recommendations to decrease symptoms is crucial to keep office syndrome from worsening over time. The pain extends to your daily life – Office syndrome becomes alarming when you feel the same pain and discomfort outside of working hours, such as when you are relaxing at home or washing the dishes. This discomfort typically does not go away even after taking breaks or stretching, and requires an immediate visit to a doctor to assess your condition.

Causes of office syndrome in a technology-driven workplace

Typically, the symptoms of office syndrome are caused by a lack of physical activity, poor posture, repeated motions, and exposure to bright screens or lights. These situations are, unsurprisingly, commonly found in office environments, as they give office syndrome a perfect place to thrive while you are focused, sitting at your workspace for several hours at a time.

Without being aware of the damage you might be doing to your body, you will risk developing symptoms of office syndrome, as well as worsening them. And since we use technology daily, something as simple as the wrong typing posture or using your smartphone with a slouched neck for a few hours per day can contribute to early signs of office syndrome.

What you can do to prevent office syndrome while using technology at work

While we cannot completely cut off technology from our lives, there are several little things that you can start doing today to decrease the chances of being affected by office syndrome. These include:

Taking frequent breaks – Stand up from your seat and take a short walk to the break room, pantry, or bathroom. Or, if you work from home, walk around your living space. To encourage getting up, try drinking lots of water—which is already healthy in itself—so that you have a reason to get up to go to the bathroom.

– Stand up from your seat and take a short walk to the break room, pantry, or bathroom. Or, if you work from home, walk around your living space. To encourage getting up, try drinking lots of water—which is already healthy in itself—so that you have a reason to get up to go to the bathroom. Maintaining good posture – Make sure that everything in your workspace, like your screen, keyboard, and lights, is set up correctly. Your monitor should be an arm’s length away, directly in front of you, and the top of your screen must be either at or below your eye level. For typing, make sure your feet are flat on the ground, and ensure there is no pressure applied to your wrists when you type.

Optionally, you could also purchase ergonomic office equipment, such as an ergonomic mouse, keyboard, or chair. This equipment is designed for you to maintain good posture and reduce strain on your body. To learn more about office syndrome and how it affects our lives, please visit kdms Hospital’s official website including more contents about bone, joint, muscle health tips.