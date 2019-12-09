How Smartphones Have Changed the Online Gaming Industry

Living in a mobile world where it sometimes feels as if there are not enough hours in the day is a familiar feeling. Especially for many people and has led to increasing numbers of us sourcing goods and services online. Not surprisingly we also source much of our entertainment online too, especially online gaming.

One of the first industries that saw the potential of a mobile market and acted on it was the online gaming industry. As technology advanced so did the games quality and the portable devices used. Many players actually prefer using their mobile devices compared to waiting to use their pc’s.

Convenience is the Name of Today’s Game

Being able to play whenever and wherever you want appeals to most and as well as being convenient. It can also break a mondane day during your lunch break or while commuting.

As mentioned, playing casino games is enjoyed by many and some of the most played are the live games. Games that bring the feel of the casino right into your portable device. They can even be brough straight into the comfort of your living room.

GamingGoes Live

Live games do not use a random number generator to deal the virtual cards or spin the virtual reels or wheels. Instead games are played from a real venue, with a live human dealer. Games are played in real time – this means that you couldn’t get any closer to casino action.

Although you will not find every single game available to play live, all the favorites are there. You can enjoy playing live baccarat, roulette, and craps. Gaming online is something you wouldn’t have been heard of a few years ago.

Online Gaming allow you to chat with dealer

Even though not all games are offered live you will find that the experience is more social than the standard game. You are be able to chat with the dealer as you play as well as being able to share your ups and downs. You can also chat with other players sitting at the virtual table. This makes the whole experience more entertaining and exciting.

Just like any other casino table, you might have to wait a few minutes to get a seat. Live online gaming is well worth it. You should also remember to setting aside a little of your bank roll to try out playing live. With live online gaming will also be able to take advantage of the casinos bonuses and promotional offers. Something no bricks and mortar casino could ever offer you.

The smartphone has really changed the online gaming indutry

Mobile gaming has come a long way from the days of Snake and Tetris. Despite not really becoming a mainstay until the 2000s. As phones become even smarter and more powerful, so do mobile games.

By the end of 2019, the global gaming market is estimated to be worth $152 billion. Today, mobile games account for 33% of all app downloads; 74% of consumer spend and 10% of all time spent in-app. It’s predicted that in 2019, 2.4 billion people will play mobile games around the world.