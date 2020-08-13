Can You Trade Cryptocurrencies While You Are Still in College

Are you a college graduate looking for some simple ways to pay off your student loans and earn some decent money? Do you know trading in cryptocurrencies can help you secure financial independence and freedom from college debt? Have you tried freeing up some of your time to start part-time work only to be disheartened by the low wages?

According to the Federal Reserve, the amount of college student loans, currently in the USA, ranges between $900 Billion to $1 Trillion Dollars! This figure is easily more than the GDP of many developing nations. On the one hand, when economies are slowing down and jobs are drying up, loans and interest rates are rising.

This has made a number of young college graduates undertake odd jobs, with the hope of sustaining themselves and paying off some of their student loans. However, with minimum wages coming under attack in many states, college graduates are now looking at new areas and avenues to earn.

Can College Graduates engage in Cryptocurrency Trading?

College students in different parts of the world are engaging with cryptocurrencies like never before. Many of the world’s most successful millionaire investors in Bitcoin started trading in the crypto when they were back in college or even school.

How most crypto investors who turned millionaires are young is quite well known. You can say that young entrepreneurs dominate the crypto ecosystem. The proclivity to know about new tech and the embedded entrepreneurial spirit make college graduates excellent crypto traders.

The answer to the question of whether college graduates can earn from crypto trading is YES! However, experts point out that it is important to take the trading slowly and invest only under low-risk circumstances.

What are some things you need to know before trading in Cryptocurrencies?

In this section, we will look at some important things, which college graduates need to keep in mind before they start trading and investing in cryptocurrencies.

Evaluate your options and choose the best trading platform-

The first thing college graduates need to know before they start is choosing the right trading platform for themselves. This means doing adequate research on review sites and blog forums and seeing, how genuine and good the platform is.

While many of the college graduates in America, prefer bitcoin aussie system for their trading needs, it ultimately all depends on an individual’s needs. It is suggested that trading platforms, which have a reputed software trading bot should be preferred over ones, which do things manually.

Do not spend too much time on the trading process

College graduates need to remember that they are in college for completing their degree work and not trading in cryptocurrencies. This means that you should not spend more than a few hours every day on the platform, the website, or the app.

The major portion of your day should be spent on education-related activities. This will help you strike a balance, and will not let your studies get affected. You cannot turn this engagement into a fulltime vocation, not at least when you are in college. Always remember that

Do not invest a lot of money and go for high-risk trades

The key is to understand how the ecosystem works and familiarize yourself with all the intricacies. It is important that you do not go overboard with your spending or investing. You need to remember that this space is highly volatile and prone to fluctuations in value.

You should start with a small sum of money and go for trades, which are low risk in nature. This mitigates your risk factor and even if things go bad for a while, you can hang on to the investments. This is known as ‘HODL’.

The Final Words

Education counselors point out that individuals should only engage with trading as a means to raise some small amounts of money. Being a part of the ecosystem can also help arouse interest in different areas of cryptocurrencies or Blockchain technology.