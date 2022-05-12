The Rise of Blind Spot Truck Accidents in 2022

As human beings, we make decisions based on our vision. We monitor our environment, assess the situation, and take appropriate action. The same principle applies to heavy truck drivers. Drivers must be continually mindful of their surroundings and any threats present to prevent blind spot accidents.

Imagine if you had limited vision. Despite all your efforts, you cannot see more than 10 feet in front of you, and there is a blind spot directly on either side of you. That’s what driving a truck is like.

There will always be portions of the road that a driver cannot see, despite how well they scan their surroundings or utilize their mirrors.

In huge vehicles, several regions are entirely outside the driver’s view. As a result, cars moving in a driver’s blind area are more likely to be involved in a truck collision.

Blind Spot Locations for Trucks

Semi-truck drivers and other commercial vehicle drivers have extensive blind spots in front, behind, and on the sides of their vehicles.

These blind spots are:

About 20 ft. ahead of the truck. – The truck driver cannot see a vehicle directly in front of the truck within a 20-foot zone.

The truck driver cannot see a vehicle directly in front of the truck within a 20-foot zone. Around 30 ft. behind the truck’s trailer – The driver can’t see any car closer than 30 feet from the back of the trailer.

Left of the driver’s door and toward the back of the truck – Vehicles in the left lane adjacent to the truck but behind the driver’s door are not visible.

On the right side of the truck, cross two lanes to the right – Any car traveling one or two lanes to the right of the truck may be obscured.

These areas surround the truck and are often referred to as a No-Zone. Because truck drivers can’t see any cars in these zones, the chance of an accident increases. These truck blind spots are graphically depicted and explained by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA).

Typical Injuries Following a Truck Accident

A big truck can result in severe injuries due to a truck blind spot accident and, in some cases, death. Approximately 4000 people lost their lives due to truck accidents in 2019. Even low-speed collisions can inflict significant damage.

These trucks’ sheer size raises the risk of severe harm or death. After a truck collision, the following are among the most frequent injuries:

Traumatic brain injuries

Traumatic brain injuries, or TBIs, are caused by a decisive blow to the head or a penetrating injury. TBI is a broad term that encompasses anything from mild head injuries like concussions to more catastrophic, life-threatening injuries.

Brain fog, unconsciousness, exhaustion, headaches, and mood disturbances are common TBI symptoms.

Back and neck injuries.

Whiplash is a prevalent injury following a rear-end collision. The damage happens when the head rapidly swings back and forth. This puts tension on the neck, resulting in discomfort. The discomfort may originate in the neck and back, but it can also spread to the arms and legs.

Spinal cord injuries

The brain sends information to the rest of your body through the spinal cord. As such, a spinal cord injury can be life-threatening. An individual who has suffered spinal cord damage is often paralyzed for life.

Broken bones

When too much pressure is applied to the bones or joints, they break. These fractures can be unpleasant and may never heal completely. This might result in persistent discomfort and decreased mobility.

How to Stay Away from a Trucker’s Blind Spots

There are several other ways for drivers to drive their cars safely near trucks apart from understanding where the blind spots are.

You should keep an eye on the trucker in your side mirrors and indicate their intent to switch lanes. You should also accelerate reasonably to avoid getting too close to the truck.

Additionally, it’s crucial to return to the right at the optimum distance. It might be harmful to cut it too close. If a truck accelerates while joining back, the truck may collide with the smaller vehicle. You must also be conscious that trucks need more turning space.

Due to their size, big rigs swing wide or start a turn from the center lane. This is especially crucial to remember if you’re driving in a city when a truck tries to turn in if other vehicles are too near.

Finally, motorists must practice patience. Occasionally, when accelerating up a high incline, vehicles require extra time. Some even use technology to limit their speed. So, getting frustrated and driving aggressively increases your chances of getting into an accident.

Final Thoughts

Many drivers have no idea what No Zones are or even how to know if they’re in one. In addition, staying clear of a truck’s blind zones might be hard in heavy traffic.

Therefore, truck drivers are responsible for avoiding trucking blind area incidents. They should estimate how many automobiles are on the highway with them and when a vehicle may enter a blind spot.

When merging, changing lanes, or turning, truck drivers must evaluate their blind spots. They must rely on their mirrors or more modern video and sensor equipment to ensure that no vehicles are in their way.