Fairlane Garden in Chiang Rai Launches New Thai Fruits Products

Do you only know the familiar taste of standard strawberry jam and marmalade on toast? Now you can excite your taste buds with new, exotic flavours and a variety of delicious Thai fruits, picked straight from Thailand’s lush northern orchards from Fairlane Garden Farm in Chiang Rai, Thailand.

“Great tasting food always brings people together to one table, across generations, cultures, and language. Food tastes the sweetest with the joy of sharing” is the inspiration behind Fairlane Garden Farm Chiang Rai and Fairlane Organic Products, made from organically grown Thai fruits and herbs.

Fairlane Organic is delighted to introduce the luscious, tropical Thai flavours of its new line of over 10 types of farm-fresh jams and dried fruits -passion fruit jam, mulberry jam, lychee jam, lime spread, longan and butterfly pea flower jam, longan jam, mango jam, pineapple jam and starfruit jam, dried mango, dried guava, and dried lychee.

All Fairlane Organic products are planted, organically grown, harvested, and processed on-site on Fairlane Garden Farm, and also bought from neighbouring farms to support local farmers in its location in the fertile green valleys among Chiang Rai’s misty hills and lakes.

Chiang Rai’s Fairlane Organic products are 100% natural

Fairlane Organic uses all-natural fruit and organic, unrefined sugar with no artificial preservatives. Using only the natural sweetness and freshness of nature’s products closest to their original forms, Fairlane Organic offers you the most healthy, wholesome jams and dried fruits that nourish and energize your body in harmony with nature and the environment. All Fairlane Organic products are 100% natural, gluten-free, and vegan and vegetarian friendly.

Fairlane Organic was born from treasured childhood memories of eating delicious Thai fruits at the founder’s parents’ home in Hong Kong, where imported Thai mangoes, lychees and longans were a much-loved treat.

“Many of those moments were shared at Fairlane, the name of my parents’ home in Hong Kong. Our brand name ‘Fairlane’ is to honour my mother, who was always generous and loved to bring joy to family and friends,” says Fairlane Organic founder Beatrice Mok.

“We want to preserve these tasty gifts from Nature closest to their original form, with the cleanest ingredients and minimal processing, to support our health and well-being. We are truly blessed to be able to grow and harvest our fruits, tea, and coffee in the fertile land of Chiang Rai, northern Thailand.”

Fairlane Organic jams and dried fruits are sold in Thailand at Central Plaza Chiang Rai Kad Luang Market, Central Festival ChiangMaiKad Luang Market, Central Airport Chiang Mai Kad Luang Market, and can be ordered online at www.Fairlaneorganic.com, Shopee, and Lazada.

About Fairlane Organic in Chiang Rai

Fairlane Organic products are made from Thai fruits and herbs that are organically grown, harvested and processed at Fairlane Garden Farm, located in the lush valley below the misty green hills of Chiang Rai, northern Thailand. Fairlane Garden Farm grows its own mangos, lychees, longan, star-fruits, guavas, dragon fruits, limes, mulberries, and pineapples.

The Fairlane Organic factory is located onsite in the heart of the farm, producing deliciously fresh and healthy jams, dried fruits, herbal tea and coffee that are processed in small batches using the freshest natural ingredients with no artificial preservatives.

Fairlane Organic’s mission is to be in harmony with nature and the environment, using natural and organic farming practices as much as possible. Fairlane Organic products are currently sold in Thailand and exported regionally, available both retail and wholesale and can be ordered online at www.Fairlaneorganic.com

For more information contact:

Fairlane OrganicChiang Rai, 152 Moo 16 T. Wiang Chai, A. Wiang Chai, Chiang Rai, Thailand 57210

Office: +66-95-679-1924, +66–52-020-699

Email: info@fairlaneorganic.com

Website: www.fairlaneorganic.com

Facebook:www.facebook.com/fairlaneorganic/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fairlaneorganic/

Related News: