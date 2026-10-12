Thai Phrases for Visitors: Greetings, Food, and Getting Around

Last Updated on October 12, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

A few Thai words can make everyday interactions feel friendlier, whether you’re greeting someone, ordering a meal, or asking for directions. This guide focuses on practical phrases for common travel situations, along with polite ways to use them.

Thai romanization can vary between guides, so you may see the same word written in different ways. Start with familiar expressions such as “sawasdee” for hello or goodbye, “khop khun” for thank you, and “mai pen rai” for “it’s okay” or “no worries.” For more useful expressions, see this guide to Thai phrases for travelers.

Key Takeaways

“Sawasdee” is a useful greeting for hello or goodbye.

“Khop khun” means thank you, while “mai pen rai” means it’s okay or no worries.

Romanized Thai spellings can vary between guides.

A calm, polite greeting is useful in everyday interactions.

Save important destinations and travel details on your phone.

How to Use Thai Polite Words and Pronounce Them Clearly

Add the Right Polite Ending to Sound Courteous

Thai greetings and thanks often include a polite ending. Common forms include “kha” and “khrap,” as in “sawasdee kha” and “sawasdee khrap.” You may also see these endings spelled “ka” and “krub” in English-language travel guides.

A useful approach is to learn a greeting with its polite ending as a single phrase. For example, a guide to Thai greetings and polite expressions lists “sawasdee kha/krub” for hello and “khop khun kha/krub” for thank you.

Use Tone Marks as a Helpful Pronunciation Guide

Thai is a tonal language, and romanization isn’t standardized across every phrasebook. As a result, spellings can look different from one guide to another. Listening to spoken Thai can help you connect a written phrase with how it sounds.

Don’t let uncertainty about pronunciation stop you from making an effort. Speak calmly, keep your words simple, and use a written phrase or map on your phone when it helps.

Thai Phrases Every Visitor Should Know for Everyday Travel

Greet People, Say Thank You, and Apologize

“Sawasdee” means hello or goodbye, and “khop khun” means thank you. These are useful starting points for everyday exchanges with hotel staff, restaurant workers, shopkeepers, and guides. The phrase “mai pen rai” means “it’s okay” or “no worries.”

A friendly greeting and a calm voice can help make a simple exchange more comfortable. For context on greetings and customs, read about Thai etiquette and useful expressions.

Ask for Help When You Don’t Understand

If you don’t understand something, keep the interaction simple. Pointing to a map, showing a written destination, or displaying a saved place name can make your request clearer. For directions, a phone map can provide useful context when spoken words aren’t enough.

Gestures can support communication, but they may not explain every detail. Use a written note or map when the destination or request needs to be clear.

Order Food, Ask About Ingredients, and Pay the Bill

Order a Dish and Choose Your Spice Level

In a restaurant, a few familiar expressions can help you get started. “Mai ped” is used to ask for less spicy food, according to a guide to Thai phrases for ordering food and getting around. You may also hear “nam” for water and “hong nam” for bathroom.

If you have a preference about spice, make it clear when ordering. However, asking for less spicy food is different from explaining a medical allergy. For important dietary needs, use a written note that names the ingredient.

Explain a Food Allergy Clearly

A short phrase or a general request may not communicate the details of a serious allergy. Write down the specific ingredient you need to avoid, and show the note to restaurant staff. Ask directly whether the dish contains that ingredient, including in sauces or other preparations.

A written phrase can support the conversation, but it doesn’t confirm that a meal is safe. For a serious allergy, ask staff to check the ingredients and preparation before you order.

Ask Prices, Find Your Way, and Handle Transport

Ask What Something Costs and Make a Market Purchase

The phrase “tao rai?” means “how much?” It can help when you’re shopping at a market or asking about a price. Bargaining may be common at some markets, but it isn’t expected in every shop or setting. If you ask whether a seller can lower a price, do so politely and accept the answer.

Ask for Directions and Say You’re Lost

When you need directions, show the destination on your phone as well as saying or displaying its name. A map can help clarify the place you mean, especially if you’re unsure how to pronounce it.

If you’re lost, stay calm and approach someone in a public place, such as a hotel desk or shop counter. Having your hotel address saved in writing can also help you explain where you need to go.

Know What to Say in an Emergency

Call for Medical or Police Help

In an urgent situation, keep your message direct. If speaking feels difficult, show a written request for help on your phone, then point to any relevant information, such as your location or the kind of assistance you need.

Save your hotel address, emergency contacts, and key health information in writing before you travel. Keep those details easy to find on your phone, and share them with someone you’re traveling with.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I get by in Thailand without speaking Thai?

Many visitors manage with English in tourist areas. Still, learning a few Thai expressions can make everyday interactions easier and more pleasant.

Do Thai phrases change depending on who is speaking?

Thai speakers may choose different polite endings based on the speaker and the situation. You’ll see forms such as “kha” and “khrap” in common travel greetings.

Is Thai romanization the same in every phrasebook?

No. Romanization varies, so the same phrase may appear with different English spellings. When available, listen to spoken Thai alongside the written phrase.

Should I bargain when shopping in Thailand?

Bargaining may be common at some markets, but it isn’t suitable in every shop or situation. Ask politely and accept the seller’s answer.

What is the easiest way to show a Thai phrase if I can’t say it?

Save the phrase in Thai script on your phone and show it when needed. For destinations, allergies, or urgent requests, a clear written note can help, but serious food allergies still require a direct safety check with staff.

Conclusion

You don’t need perfect pronunciation to make an effort. Learn a few polite phrases, keep useful expressions saved on your phone, and use a map or written note when a request needs more detail. A simple “sawasdee” or “khop khun” is a practical place to start.

A few Thai words can make it easier to greet people, order food, or ask for help during your trip. This guide pairs useful phrases with Thai script, an easy-to-read pronunciation guide, and English meanings, so you can save them or show them when needed.

Romanized Thai is approximate, and spellings can vary between guides. The polite ending often changes with the speaker, too, so learn each phrase with the appropriate ending. Start with these practical expressions, including survival Thai phrases for a short visit.

Key Takeaways

Use “sawasdee” for hello or goodbye, and add “kha” or “khrap” as a polite ending that fits the speaker.

Say “khop khun” to thank someone; learn the common Thai forms of thank you before your trip.

“Mai pen rai” can mean “it’s okay” or “no problem,” depending on the exchange.

Romanized Thai spellings vary, so save phrases in Thai script when precise wording matters.

For greetings, a smile and simple words are usually enough; review Thai wai etiquette and greetings to understand when a wai is appropriate.

How to Use Thai Polite Words and Pronounce Them Clearly

Thai romanization varies between phrasebooks, so the same expression may appear with different English spellings. Use the Thai script when you can, and treat romanization as a helpful guide rather than an exact pronunciation key. Two small habits make a difference: choose a polite ending that fits you as the speaker, and listen to the phrase aloud before using it.

Add the Right Polite Ending to Sound Courteous

Thai speakers often add a polite particle at the end of a greeting, request, or reply. ครับ (khráp) is generally used by male speakers. Female speakers commonly use ค่ะ (khâ) in statements and replies, and คะ (khá) in questions. For example, เท่าไหร่คะ means “How much?”

Choose the ending based on the person speaking, not the person you’re talking to. So a woman asking a man the price would commonly say เท่าไหร่คะ, while a man would typically use เท่าไหร่ครับ. When learning a phrase, practice it with the ending you plan to use. You can also practice Thai listening and pronunciation with audio lessons before your trip.

Use Tone Marks as a Helpful Pronunciation Guide

Thai has five tones, and the tone can change a word’s meaning. Romanized spellings don’t always show tone consistently: khrap and khráp, for instance, may both represent ครับ. An accent mark can offer a clue, but it doesn’t replace hearing the word spoken.

Some consonant spellings also mislead English speakers. In common Thai romanization, ph sounds like a p followed by a puff of air, not an f. Likewise, th is an aspirated t, not the “th” sound in think. Listen to a spoken guide to the five Thai tones, then repeat each phrase at a natural pace. Native audio helps you hear pitch and rhythm that English spelling can’t capture.

Thai Phrases Every Visitor Should Know for Everyday Travel

A few polite Thai phrases can help you start conversations, show appreciation, and ask for support. Romanization offers a practical pronunciation guide, but spellings vary; when exact wording matters, save the Thai script on your phone. The polite endings ครับ (khráp) and ค่ะ (khâ) conventionally depend on the speaker, not the person being addressed.

Greet People, Say Thank You, and Apologize

These phrases fit common moments with hotel staff, restaurant workers, shopkeepers, and guides. Add the polite ending that fits you as the speaker.

สวัสดีครับ / สวัสดีค่ะ (sà-wàt-dii khráp / sà-wàt-dii khâ) means “hello.” People also use it when saying goodbye.

(sà-wàt-dii khráp / sà-wàt-dii khâ) means “hello.” People also use it when saying goodbye. ขอบคุณครับ / ขอบคุณค่ะ (khàawp-khun khráp / khàawp-khun khâ) means “thank you.” Use it after receiving directions, a meal, or assistance.

(khàawp-khun khráp / khàawp-khun khâ) means “thank you.” Use it after receiving directions, a meal, or assistance. ขอโทษครับ / ขอโทษค่ะ (khǎaw-thôot khráp / khǎaw-thôot khâ) means “excuse me” or “I’m sorry.” Say it to get someone’s attention politely or to apologize for a small mistake.

(khǎaw-thôot khráp / khǎaw-thôot khâ) means “excuse me” or “I’m sorry.” Say it to get someone’s attention politely or to apologize for a small mistake. ไม่เป็นไร (mâi pen rai) means “it’s okay,” “no problem,” or “never mind,” depending on the situation. You can add ครับ or ค่ะ to make the response polite.

Thai romanization may differ from one phrasebook to another, so listen to the phrases aloud when you can. You can also use this Thai phrasebook with audio to hear common expressions. For greetings and social cues, see this guide to Thai social etiquette and greetings.

Ask for Help When You Don’t Understand

If you miss part of an explanation, ไม่เข้าใจ (mâi khâo jai) means “I don’t understand.” Add ครับ or ค่ะ to sound more polite: ไม่เข้าใจครับ / ไม่เข้าใจค่ะ. A calm delivery and a simple phrase can help you keep the exchange clear.

ช่วยด้วย (chûai dûai) means “Help!” and is best reserved for urgent situations. For a routine question, show a map, written destination, or saved place name while asking for assistance. A gesture can add context, but it may not explain your request safely or precisely on its own.

Order Food, Ask About Ingredients, and Pay the Bill

A few phrases can help you order a meal and make your preferences clear. For serious allergies, though, pair spoken Thai with a written explanation and confirm the preparation with restaurant staff.

Order a Dish and Choose Your Spice Level

To ask for a menu, say ขอเมนูหน่อยครับ / ขอเมนูหน่อยค่ะ (khǎaw may-nuu nòi khráp / khǎaw may-nuu nòi khâ), meaning “Could I have the menu, please?” The polite ending depends on the speaker: men commonly use ครับ (khráp), and women commonly use ค่ะ (khâ).

When you’re ready to order, point to an item and say เอาอันนี้ (ao an níi), or “I’ll have this.” You can also name the dish after เอา (ao), meaning “I’ll have.” For more ideas, browse these Thai dishes to order beyond pad Thai.

To set your spice preference, use ไม่เผ็ด (mâi phèt) for “not spicy” or เผ็ดนิดหน่อย (phèt nít nòi) for “a little spicy.” A little spicy can still feel hot, so ask for ไม่ใส่พริก (mâi sài phrík), “please don’t add chili,” if you want no chili. When you’ve finished, เช็คบิลด้วย (chék bin dûai) means “The bill, please.”

Explain a Food Allergy Clearly

To say “I’m allergic to…,” use ผมแพ้… (phǒm phɛ́ɛ…) if you’re a man, or ฉันแพ้… (chǎn phɛ́ɛ…) if you’re a woman. Add the ingredient after the phrase: กุ้ง (gûng) means shrimp, and ถั่วลิสง (thùa-lí-sǒng) means peanuts. For example, ฉันแพ้กุ้ง means “I’m allergic to shrimp.”

Show the Thai wording to staff before ordering, and name each ingredient you need to avoid. Ask about sauces and pastes, too: shrimp may be present as shrimp paste or dried shrimp, while peanuts can be hidden in sauces or toppings. A request to leave an ingredient out does not confirm that the dish is safe or prevent cross-contact from shared cookware.

For a serious allergy, use a written Thai allergy card that clearly says it is a medical allergy, not a food preference. You can prepare one with a Thai allergy card and translation guide, then ask staff to confirm both ingredients and preparation. If their answer is unclear, choose another dish or restaurant.

Ask Prices, Find Your Way, and Handle Transport

At a market or on the way across town, short Thai phrases work best when you pair them with a clear gesture or a destination on your phone. These expressions can help you ask about a price, make a purchase, and get directions without relying on pronunciation alone.

Ask What Something Costs and Make a Market Purchase

To ask “How much?” say เท่าไหร่ครับ / เท่าไหร่คะ (thâo-rài khráp / thâo-rài khá). The polite ending depends on the speaker: men commonly use ครับ (khráp), and women commonly use คะ (khá) in a question. If you want an item, point to it and say เอาอันนี้ (ao an níi), meaning “I’ll take this.”

At some open-air markets, sellers may be open to a polite offer, especially for souvenirs, clothes, or handicrafts without marked prices. You can ask ลดได้ไหมครับ / ลดได้ไหมคะ (lót dâai mái khráp / lót dâai mái khá), or “Can you lower the price?” Keep your tone friendly, and accept the seller’s answer. Bargaining isn’t expected in every shop or setting: avoid it at fixed-price stores and over prepared food. For more context, see this guide to shopping at Chiang Rai wet markets, or review these basic Thai shopping phrases.

Ask for Directions and Say You’re Lost

To ask “How do I get to…?” use ไป…ยังไงครับ / ไป…ยังไงคะ (bpai … yang-ngai khráp / bpai … yang-ngai khá). Insert the destination after ไป (bpai), meaning “go to.” For example, say the place name, then ไปยังไงครับ if you use ครับ, or ไปยังไงคะ if you use คะ.

Show the Thai place name or open the location on your phone map as you ask. This is especially helpful when you’re speaking with a taxi or tuk-tuk driver, since a map pin or written address can prevent confusion. If someone gives you directions, ตรงไปครับ / ตรงไปค่ะ (trong-pai khráp / trong-pai khâ) means “Go straight ahead.” To explain that you’re lost, say หลงทาง (lǒng thaang), then show your destination. In Bangkok, compare your route with the public transportation guide to BTS and MRT.

Know What to Say in an Emergency

In an emergency, use a short, direct phrase and show it on your phone if speaking feels difficult. Keep your location visible on a map, and save important details in writing before you need them.

Call for Medical or Police Help

Use these phrases to tell someone what kind of help you need:

ต้องการหมอ (tông-gaan mǒr) means “I need a doctor.”

(tông-gaan mǒr) means “I need a doctor.” เรียกรถพยาบาล (riak rót phá-yaa-baan) means “Call an ambulance.”

(riak rót phá-yaa-baan) means “Call an ambulance.” โรงพยาบาล (roong-phá-yaa-baan) means “Hospital.”

(roong-phá-yaa-baan) means “Hospital.” โทรเรียกตำรวจ (thoo riak tam-rùat) means “Call the police.”

For a medical emergency in Thailand, call 1669 for an ambulance. Call 191 for police, or 1155 for the Tourist Police, which can help visitors communicate. Thailand’s official emergency contact numbers list these services. For more detail, see emergency contacts for tourists in Thailand.

If you can’t explain the situation aloud, display the phrase and point to your location or the person who needs help. When calling, share the exact address or map pin, describe what happened, and follow the operator’s instructions. If you’re unsure how to communicate, ask someone nearby to assist, but use the appropriate emergency number for the immediate response.

Before your trip, save your hotel address, emergency contacts, and key health information in a note on your phone. Include details such as medication, allergies, or a relevant medical condition. Keep the note accessible offline, and consider sharing it with your travel companion. In a stressful moment, having the information ready can make it easier to explain where you are and what help you need.

Frequently Asked Questions

These quick answers cover a few situations that can come up while you’re using Thai phrases on the go.

Should I use a wai when I greet someone?

A wai, made by bringing your palms together and inclining your head, is a respectful Thai greeting. You don’t need to use it with everyone; a smile and a verbal greeting are fine, too. If someone offers you a wai, a small return gesture is a considerate response. For more context, read this guide to Thai culture and social etiquette.

How can I ask someone to speak more slowly?

You can say พูดช้าๆ ได้ไหมครับ / พูดช้าๆ ได้ไหมคะ (phuut chaa-chaa dai mai khráp / phuut chaa-chaa dai mai khá), meaning “Could you speak slowly?” Men commonly use ครับ, while women use คะ at the end of this question. A Thai phrase guide for travelers also includes this request.

What should I do if someone doesn’t understand my Thai?

Keep the exchange simple and try again at a slower pace. Then show the person the Thai script, a map pin, or a saved photo that clarifies what you mean. For directions or an urgent request, use written details rather than relying on pronunciation alone.

Can I use a translation app without internet access?

Some translation apps offer offline language downloads, but availability and features can vary by app, device, and language. Check for a Thai download option before your trip, then test it in airplane mode. Google’s instructions for downloading languages offline explain how to check in the Android app.

Which Thai phrases should I learn first?

Start with สวัสดี (sawasdee, hello), ขอบคุณ (khop khun, thank you), and ขอโทษ (kho thot, excuse me or sorry). These fit many everyday interactions, and you can add the polite ending that suits you. Keep more specific requests, such as a destination or allergy, saved in Thai script on your phone.

Conclusion

You don’t need perfect pronunciation to make an effort. A few polite Thai phrases can make everyday exchanges easier, especially when you pair them with the polite ending that fits you as the speaker.

Before you go, save key food-allergy and emergency phrases on your phone so you can show them when needed. Keep your wording simple and your notes easy to find, and you’ll be better prepared to communicate throughout your trip.