Thailand Bank Fees Compared: KBank, SCB and Bangkok Bank

Thailand’s Bank fees can quietly eat into your budget through ATM withdrawals, domestic transfers, foreign exchange, and account services. The cheapest option depends on how you use your account, since a low-cost ATM can be paired with expensive transfer or currency-conversion charges.

This guide compares the latest available fee information for September 2026 from Kasikornbank (KBank), Siam Commercial Bank (SCB), and Bangkok Bank. It focuses on everyday costs for Thai residents, expats, and foreign visitors, with practical examples showing which bank may suit different needs. Fees can vary by account type, card, service channel, clearing zone, and later updates to each bank’s schedule, so treat the figures as a starting point and confirm the final charge before completing a transaction.

Foreign visitors should also account for fees charged by their own card issuer and the Thai ATM operator. This Thailand ATM surcharge guide explains why the amount shown on your statement may be higher than the bank’s published fee. First, we’ll compare the main ATM charges and the factors that change them.

Key Takeaways

KBank and SCB can offer low-cost domestic ATM withdrawals, especially within the same clearing zone, while other-bank or outside-zone transactions may cost more.

Overseas withdrawals from KBank and SCB generally include a 100-baht fee plus an exchange-rate charge of up to 2.5%.

Bangkok Bank’s foreign-currency accounts and international transfers use separate fee schedules, so product details matter.

Foreign visitors should compare Thai bank fees with their card issuer’s charges and review Thai baht exchange rates for travelers.

Always confirm current fees before transferring money, withdrawing cash, or exchanging currency.

Thailand Bank Fees Compared: Kasikorn, SCB and Bangkok Bank

KBank, SCB, and Bangkok Bank can each be affordable, but no bank is cheapest for every service. KBank’s current schedule confirms no fee for some same-zone K-ATM withdrawals and a 100-baht overseas ATM fee, plus a foreign-exchange risk charge of up to 2.5%. SCB and Bangkok Bank require closer product checks, especially for foreign-currency services.

Service KBank SCB Bangkok Bank Domestic ATM withdrawal Same-zone K-ATM withdrawals are listed as free Confirm the card and ATM schedule Confirm the card and ATM schedule Other-bank ATM use Depends on the current channel and schedule Account and card dependent Account and card dependent Overseas ATM withdrawal 100 baht, plus a forex risk charge of up to 2.5% Confirm the current debit-card schedule Confirm the current debit-card schedule Basic transfers Varies by destination, amount, and channel Confirm the transfer channel Confirm the transfer channel Foreign-currency services Separate FCD fee schedule Separate FCD rates and product information FCD fees include product-specific percentage and minimum charges

For current reference, check KBank fee information and each bank’s latest schedule before opening an account or making a large transfer. You can also review practical guidance on Thai bank transfer limits.

How account type, card type, and location change the price

The same bank may charge different amounts based on the account, card, and service channel. A Thai-issued debit card used at the bank’s own ATM follows a different schedule from a foreign-issued card used by a visitor. Mobile-app transfers may also cost less than branch transactions, while foreign-currency accounts have separate charges for deposits, withdrawals, and international transfers.

A clearing zone is the local processing area used to group bank transactions. When you use your bank’s ATM inside its zone, the withdrawal may be free. An ATM outside that zone, or another bank’s ATM, can trigger a separate fee because the transaction uses a different processing network.

Bangkok Bank’s listed foreign-currency account fees show why product details matter. One FCD schedule lists a withdrawal charge of 0.125%, with a 500-baht minimum, plus overseas transfer costs. That fee applies to the specified foreign-currency deposit product, not automatically to an ordinary Thai-baht savings account. Always match the fee to your exact account and card before comparing prices.

ATM Fees: Which Bank Costs Less for Everyday Cash Withdrawals?

For regular cash withdrawals, KBank and SCB can both be inexpensive when you use the right ATM and stay within the monthly free limit. Bangkok Bank may also be competitive, but its current domestic ATM charges need confirmation from the bank’s latest fee schedule before you can make a fair comparison.

The practical difference appears when you use another bank’s machine, withdraw outside your clearing zone, or take cash overseas.

Situation KBank SCB Bangkok Bank Own ATM, same clearing zone Free Free Confirm current schedule Other-bank ATM, same zone First four monthly withdrawals free, then 10 baht First four monthly withdrawals free, then 10 baht Confirm current schedule Outside clearing zone 15 baht in applicable cases 15 baht at an SCB ATM, 20 baht at another bank’s ATM Confirm current schedule Overseas ATM withdrawal 100 baht plus up to 2.5% foreign-exchange risk charge 100 baht plus 2.5% exchange-rate fee Confirm current schedule

These figures apply to the relevant Thai-issued cards and transaction types. A foreign-issued card can follow a separate tariff, so check the ATM screen before accepting the withdrawal.

The cheapest way to avoid repeated ATM charges

Use your own bank’s ATM whenever practical, especially for frequent small withdrawals. With KBank or SCB, staying within the same clearing zone can reduce the charge to zero. SCB defines separate prices for outside-zone withdrawals, while KBank’s schedule also lists a 15-baht charge for applicable different-zone transactions.

If you need cash several times during the month, make fewer, larger withdrawals within your budget. For example, four withdrawals of 2,500 baht may cost nothing at an eligible other-bank ATM, while a fifth withdrawal can trigger a 10-baht fee. Check the monthly free transaction limit before assuming every withdrawal remains free.

A “free ATM” usually depends on three details: your card, the ATM’s bank, and the clearing zone.

When using a foreign card, decline dynamic currency conversion (DCC) if your card issuer offers a better exchange rate. Choose to be charged in Thai baht rather than your home currency, then compare the final amount shown on the screen. You can also review this Wise ATM fee guide before traveling, but use your own card provider’s terms as the final reference.

The Thai ATM fee is only one part of the cost. Your home bank may add an international withdrawal fee, a foreign-exchange fee, or both. Visitors should also check whether their card has a low-cost travel withdrawal allowance. Expats opening a local account can compare Thai bank account and ATM card fees before choosing a bank.

Transfers and International Money Costs Across the Three Banks

Domestic Thai transfers and international transfers use different fee structures. KBank and SCB publish clear ATM transfer charges, while mobile banking, branch services, account type, and transfer destination can change the final price.

Why the advertised transfer fee is not the total cost

For KBank, an ATM transfer to another KBank account can be free under the applicable clearing-zone rules. A transfer to another Thai bank costs 25 baht for amounts up to 10,000 baht, based on the captured schedule. SCB charges no fee for an ATM transfer to an SCB account in the same clearing zone. Outside the zone, the first monthly transfer is free, then later transfers cost 10 baht. Transfers to another bank cost 25 baht up to 10,000 baht and 35 baht for 10,001 to 50,000 baht.

These ATM prices don’t automatically apply to mobile banking or branch transfers. Check the fee shown in the app, and ask the branch for its current tariff before sending a large amount. Daily transfer limits can also affect the channel you choose, so review the Bank of Thailand transfer limits before starting.

International transfers add more cost layers:

The sending bank may charge an outgoing transfer fee.

An intermediary or correspondent bank may deduct a processing fee.

The receiving bank may charge an incoming fee.

The exchange rate may include a margin below the market rate.

The recipient’s bank or another intermediary may deduct additional charges.

For example, you might pay a 250-baht sending fee on a 50,000-baht transfer, yet the recipient receives less than expected because the exchange rate is weaker and a correspondent bank deducts 500 baht. A low advertised fee doesn’t guarantee the lowest total cost.

Fee-sharing terms describe who pays. SHA means the sender pays the sending bank’s fee while the recipient pays overseas charges. OUR means the sender pays the sender and recipient-side charges upfront. BEN generally means charges come from the beneficiary’s payment. Bangkok Bank explains these options in its international transfer fee guidance, but KBank and SCB may support different options.

Before sending, confirm:

The total amount debited from your account.

The expected amount the recipient will receive.

The estimated transfer speed.

Any required documents.

Whether the bank needs a purpose or source-of-funds record.

For overseas payments, compare the bank’s quote with Wise transfers from Thailand, then confirm the final rate and fee before approving the transaction.

Foreign Exchange and Foreign-Currency Account Fees You Should Check

Opening a Thai bank account can reduce ATM and transfer costs, but the right account depends on how you receive, hold, and spend money. A normal Thai-baht account converts foreign funds when they arrive or when you exchange them. A foreign-currency deposit (FCD) account lets you hold selected currencies before converting them to baht, although deposits, withdrawals, and transfers still carry separate fees.

What foreigners should check before opening a Thai bank account

Each branch can apply its own document checklist. Bring your passport, visa, proof of address, and, where applicable, a work permit, residence certificate, employment letter, or other proof of income and purpose. Requirements can differ for tourists, retirees, students, and foreign workers. This guide to Thai bank account requirements for foreigners explains why one branch may approve an application while another requests more documents.

Ask about the minimum opening deposit, monthly balance rules, and whether the account includes a debit card. KBank’s FCD information, for example, lists a USD 5,000 minimum monthly balance for some current and savings accounts, with a USD 10 monthly maintenance fee when the balance falls below that threshold. Confirm whether the card works overseas and whether international ATM use adds a fixed fee, a percentage charge, or both.

Before leaving the branch, check these practical points:

Whether staff can provide English-language support and an English fee schedule.

Which branches can handle foreign-currency cash and international transfers.

How online banking registration works for a foreign phone number.

Daily and monthly limits for overseas transfers.

Required documents for receiving salary, pension, or money from abroad.

For the captured Bangkok Bank FCD schedule, inward international transfers cost 0.25%, with a minimum of 200 baht and a maximum of 500 baht. FCD withdrawals cost 0.125%, with a 500-baht minimum. These figures apply to that specific schedule, not every Bangkok Bank account. SCB lists a foreign-currency deposit and withdrawal schedule effective July 1, 2026, but confirm the exact amounts before relying on it.

Finally, ask the branch for written confirmation of any fee waiver. Eligibility may differ between Thai-issued debit cards and foreign-issued cards, especially for overseas withdrawals, exchange-rate margins, and foreign-currency cash handling.

Which Thai Bank Is Best for Your Banking Habits?

There is no universal winner among KBank, SCB, and Bangkok Bank. Your best choice depends on how often you withdraw cash, move money, travel, receive overseas payments, and exchange currencies.

A simple monthly fee comparison method

Build a personal estimate instead of choosing a bank based on one free service. Write down your typical monthly activity:

Number of ATM withdrawals, including how many use another bank’s machine.

Domestic transfers and their average amounts.

Overseas ATM withdrawals during travel.

Incoming international transfers.

Expected foreign-currency exchanges, such as USD to THB.

Then calculate each bank’s total:

monthly cost = ATM fees + transfer fees + international fees + exchange costs + account fees

For example, four free other-bank ATM withdrawals may make KBank attractive if you regularly stay within its allowance. However, frequent overseas withdrawals could add 100 baht per transaction and a foreign-exchange charge. A Bangkok Bank foreign-currency account may suit someone receiving international funds, but its percentage fees and minimum charges can outweigh savings elsewhere.

Use the same activity list for every bank. Record the fee, exchange rate, minimum charge, and any monthly limit. For a realistic exchange estimate, compare the bank’s quoted rate with its current foreign exchange rates, rather than looking only at the advertised transfer fee.

Remember to include costs outside the Thai bank. Your foreign card issuer may charge an international withdrawal or currency-conversion fee. The sending bank, intermediary bank, or receiving bank may also deduct money from an international transfer. Your real cost is the amount you pay minus the amount the recipient receives.

Common mistakes that make Thai banking more expensive

Several avoidable errors can change a low-fee account into an expensive one:

Using another bank’s ATM after the free monthly limit.

Accepting dynamic currency conversion instead of choosing Thai baht.

Assuming app transfers cost the same as ATM or branch transfers.

Treating a foreign-currency account like a standard baht savings account.

Ignoring intermediary fees on international transfers.

Relying on an old fee PDF after the bank has changed its schedule.

KBank may suit frequent domestic ATM users, SCB can work well for customers using SCB machines in their clearing zone, and Bangkok Bank deserves attention for branch access and foreign-currency services. Save each bank’s current fee page and review it before making a major transfer.

Frequently Asked Questions

Thai bank fees depend on more than the bank name. Your card, account, transaction channel, clearing zone, and currency can all change the final amount.

Which Thai bank has the lowest ATM fees?

There is no single cheapest choice for every withdrawal. KBank and SCB both offer free withdrawals at eligible own-bank ATMs within the same clearing zone, while other-bank withdrawals can become chargeable after the monthly free limit or when used outside the zone.

For Thai-issued cards, KBank and SCB both list 100 baht for overseas ATM withdrawals, plus a foreign-exchange charge of up to 2.5%. Your result may differ with another card type, monthly transaction count, or a foreign-issued card.

Can I use a foreign card at KBank or SCB ATMs?

Yes, many KBank and SCB ATMs accept foreign Visa and Mastercard cards. However, the Thai ATM operator, your card issuer, and the payment network may each add a cost.

Review the fee shown on the ATM screen before approving the withdrawal. If the machine offers currency conversion, choose Thai baht instead of your home currency to avoid the ATM applying its own exchange rate.

Are mobile banking transfers cheaper than ATM transfers?

Often, but you shouldn’t assume the prices match. Banks commonly use separate fee schedules for mobile apps, ATMs, and branches, and some digital transfers may be free under certain account or destination rules.

Before approving a payment, check the confirmation screen for the exact fee. You can also compare current Thailand digital banking apps when deciding which channel fits your routine.

What does a foreign-currency account fee apply to?

A foreign-currency deposit account holds currencies such as US dollars, while a regular Thai savings account normally holds baht. Inward transfers, withdrawals, currency conversion, and cash handling can each follow different fee rules.

Bangkok Bank’s figures in this comparison refer to a specific FCD schedule. They shouldn’t be applied automatically to an ordinary baht account.

How often do Thai banks change their fees?

Banks can update fees, effective dates, and promotional waivers at any time. Changes often affect digital banking, debit cards, ATM services, and foreign-currency products.

Before relying on an older comparison, check the bank’s official fee page or ask a branch for the current schedule. SCB customers can also review its current foreign exchange information before converting money.

What fees should I expect when receiving money from abroad?

The total may include the sender’s bank fee, intermediary bank deductions, the Thai bank’s receiving fee, and the exchange-rate spread. Bangkok Bank’s confirmed FCD inward-transfer charge is 0.25%, with a minimum of 200 baht and a maximum of 500 baht per transaction.

The exact cost depends on your account, currency, transfer route, and fee-sharing method. Confirm whether the payment uses SHA, OUR, or BEN terms before sending.