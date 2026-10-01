Thai Chuay Thai Plus Registration Opens Today: Apply Now

Last Updated on October 1, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

CHIANG RAI – Did you miss out on the recent state welfare card review and need financial relief? Good news is here for Thai citizens looking for extra help with daily living costs. The Thai Chuay Thai Plus (60/40) program officially opens for its new registration today, October 1. Eligible individuals have until October 15 to secure their spot and receive helpful government co-payments.

This special extension targets those who unfortunately did not pass the state welfare card qualifications. If your name was excluded from the approved list, you now have a second chance. The main goal is to keep household expenses manageable while actively stimulating local neighborhood businesses. You can easily claim this valuable benefit through the widely used Pao Tang mobile application.

Key Takeaways

Registration runs from October 1 to October 15 for anyone who missed welfare card approval.

The government covers 60% of daily purchases up to a 1,000-baht total program limit.

All applications and co-payments are processed exclusively through the Pao Tang digital wallet app.

How the 60/40 Co-Payment System Works

The Thai Chuay Thai Plus scheme operates on a very simple 60/40 cost-sharing model. When you buy food, drinks, or general goods, the government covers 60 percent of the bill. You only pay the remaining 40 percent directly out of your own pocket using the app. This useful discount applies to participating local merchants and even selected food delivery service platforms.

Beneficiaries receive a total credit of 1,000 baht to spend over a two-month period. To prevent rapid spending, the system caps the daily government contribution at exactly 200 baht. You can start using your approved benefits immediately, with the program running until November 30. In-store shopping hours are highly convenient, running from 6:00 AM to 11:00 PM every single day.

Steps to Claim Your Thai Chuay Thai Plus Benefits

Applying for this financial lifeline is incredibly straightforward for most smartphone users across the country. You simply need to open your existing Pao Tang application and tap the project’s official banner.

After carefully reading through the standard terms and conditions, just hit the confirm registration button. Your approved funds will automatically appear in your digital G-Wallet balance for immediate daily use.

Make sure you meet all the basic criteria before attempting to claim your digital funds. Applicants must be verified Thai nationals who are at least 18 years of age today.

You must also have a clean record without any suspensions from previous state stimulus projects. By supporting those excluded from the main welfare program, the government hopes to boost community morale.