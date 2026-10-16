Crypto Rules in Thailand: What’s Legal Now

Last Updated on October 16, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

BANGKOK – Yes, people in Thailand can own and trade crypto, but the rules depend on what you’re doing. Private investing differs from operating a service for customers, which may require a license under Thailand’s digital-asset rules.

As of October 2026, licensed crypto businesses face restrictions on facilitating payments for goods and services, while qualifying individual gains through licensed platforms may receive a tax exemption through 2029. The SEC has also issued recent proposals, but proposals aren’t rules confirmed to be in force. Thailand’s current cryptocurrency regulations provide background; next, see how licensing, payments, taxes, and the rules for residents and visitors fit together.

Key Takeaways

Individuals can hold and trade crypto, but businesses offering exchange, broker, or dealer services in Thailand generally need SEC authorization.

Since April 13, 2025, foreign platforms serving Thai users may fall under Thai licensing rules. Authorities can block qualifying unlicensed services, as explained in this overview of Thailand’s amended digital asset law.

Licensed crypto businesses can’t facilitate digital-asset payments for goods or services. A 2026 public hearing on proposed changes doesn’t mean those changes are already in force.

Qualifying individual gains from trades on Thai SEC-licensed platforms may receive a personal-income-tax exemption through 2029. Check Thailand’s crypto tax rules for eligibility conditions.

Proposals on capital, custody, and transfer reporting should be distinguished from rules confirmed to be effective.

Crypto Rules in Thailand: What Can You Legally Do?

Thailand’s framework combines the Digital Asset Business Emergency Decree with rules issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). As of October 2026, the key question is what activity you perform: private ownership and transactions raise different issues from services offered to customers. The facts of a transaction still matter, so crypto activity isn’t automatically permitted or prohibited just because it involves an individual.

Holding and trading crypto is different from running a crypto service

An individual who holds crypto or trades for their own account is in a different position from a company that operates an exchange, matches buyers and sellers, handles customer orders, or deals in digital assets. Those business activities may require an SEC license, depending on the service model and how it works in practice.

A company’s label doesn’t decide the issue. Calling a platform a software provider, marketplace, or peer-to-peer service won’t settle whether its actual activities fall within a regulated category. The SEC’s framework covers digital-asset exchanges, brokers, and dealers, among other business types. Check the SEC’s digital-asset business rules and operator information when assessing a provider. A reported SEC enforcement case involving crypto activity also illustrates why the service being offered matters.

The 2025 amendment, effective April 13, expanded the framework to cover certain foreign operators serving people in Thailand. Indicators can include Thai-language services, Thai-baht payment options, or other signs of targeting Thai users. That does not mean every overseas platform a person can access automatically falls under the same legal treatment.

Which authorities oversee crypto rules?

The SEC is the main regulator for digital-asset businesses. It sets licensing and operating requirements and provides information on authorized operators. The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (MDES) can block websites or apps of certain foreign operators found to provide unlicensed services to people in Thailand under the amended framework.

The Revenue Department handles tax matters. Tax treatment depends on the income and transaction involved, so don’t assume every crypto gain, reward, or token sale receives the same treatment. For background on the issue, see Thailand’s digital-asset tax coverage, then confirm the rules that apply to your circumstances.

The Bank of Thailand may be relevant when a question concerns payments or payment systems. Meanwhile, SEC public hearings and draft proposals should not be treated as effective law unless the regulator adopts them and they take effect.

How to Check Whether a Crypto Platform Can Serve Thai Customers

Before depositing money or trading, check whether the platform is authorized for the service it offers in Thailand. A foreign license, overseas incorporation, or Thai-language website alone doesn’t confirm that it can legally serve Thai customers.

What a Thai digital-asset business license covers

Thailand’s core digital-asset business categories include digital-asset exchanges, brokers, and dealers. An exchange operates a marketplace for trading; a broker acts as an intermediary for customers; and a dealer trades digital assets on its own account as a business. The category matters because authorization for one type of service doesn’t automatically cover another.

Look up the provider on the SEC’s digital-asset operator information page. Match the exact Thai legal entity named there with the company operating the service you plan to use, then confirm the permitted business category. A similarly named overseas company or affiliate may be a different entity. Likewise, a foreign regulator’s approval doesn’t replace Thai authorization.

When a foreign platform may be treated as serving Thailand

Since April 13, 2025, the amended law reaches certain offshore operators that serve people in Thailand. It lists indicators that can help show whether a foreign service targets Thai users, including:

Thai-language pages or a Thailand-related domain name.

Thai-baht deposits or payments through Thai bank or e-money accounts.

Terms that select Thai law or Thai courts.

Search ads designed to direct Thai users to the platform.

A Thai office, entity, or staff supporting local customers.

These are indicators under the law, not a rule that every foreign website accessible from Thailand is automatically illegal or licensed. Consider the platform’s actual services and customer outreach, then verify its status with the SEC. Thailand’s approach to crypto platforms and local oversight provides additional context.

What the rules mean for P2P platforms and private transfers

The 2025 amendment can cover an offshore peer-to-peer (P2P) platform when its operation meets the legal definition of an exchange and it serves Thai users. The label “P2P” doesn’t, by itself, exempt a business from licensing requirements. Authorities may seek to block the website or app of a specified foreign service that operates without required authorization.

A platform’s operation is different from a private transfer between two people. The rules described here concern businesses providing exchange services to Thai users; they don’t establish that every person-to-person crypto transfer is prohibited. Check the activity involved rather than treating every transfer as equivalent to running a trading platform.

Can You Pay With Crypto in Thailand? What About DeFi, Staking, and NFTs?

Owning or trading a digital asset is different from using it to pay a merchant. Thailand’s rules also depend on what a service actually does, so labels like “DeFi” or “NFT marketplace” don’t settle the legal or tax questions.

Why crypto should not be treated as ordinary payment or Thai legal tender

A shop that accepts QR payments, cards, or mobile wallets does not necessarily accept cryptocurrency. Those payment methods may settle in baht, while paying directly with crypto involves a digital asset. Don’t assume one means the other.

Thailand’s SEC rules restrict licensed digital-asset businesses from facilitating the use of digital assets to pay for goods and services. The SEC’s 2026 public hearing concerned proposed changes, so the hearing itself does not show that new rules took effect. Check the SEC’s payment-rule consultation for the proposal process, and distinguish a draft from an effective notification.

The available official material does not establish crypto as Thai legal tender or confirm that tourists can generally pay merchants directly with it. News coverage of a possible Phuket cryptocurrency sandbox is not proof that a payment pilot is currently active. Before relying on any crypto-linked payment option, confirm its current status and whether it converts funds to baht rather than settling directly in crypto.

How to think about DeFi, staking, mining, and NFTs

Available official sources do not provide a complete legal classification for every DeFi, staking, mining, or NFT activity. That gap is not blanket permission. The key question is what the service does in practice and whether it serves users in Thailand.

For example, a platform may call itself a DeFi protocol or NFT marketplace, but its functions could include exchanging, brokering, dealing in digital assets, or providing another regulated service. Those activities may raise licensing questions even when the operator uses a different label. A person using a protocol for their own account also isn’t automatically in the same position as a business offering services to customers.

Tax treatment needs separate, activity-specific review. Staking rewards, mining proceeds, NFT sales, and DeFi returns may involve different facts and income types. Don’t assume a tax rule for one kind of digital-asset income automatically covers another; check current Revenue Department guidance or get advice based on the transactions involved.

Crypto Taxes and Practical Compliance: What Should You Check?

Thailand’s crypto tax treatment depends on the asset, income type, transaction, and rules that apply to you as a taxpayer. A narrow tax provision should not be read as a blanket exemption for every crypto gain or activity.

Do not assume crypto gains are tax-free from 2025 to 2029

The Revenue Department decree cited in 2026 materials concerns profit shares or similar benefits from holding or possessing investment digital tokens. That description alone does not establish that all trading profits qualify, or that the same treatment applies to staking rewards, mining income, or every type of token. Bloomberg Tax’s report on the decree describes the limited income category.

As a result, don’t rely on claims that crypto is generally tax-free from 2025 through 2029. Before applying an exemption, review the full decree and current Revenue Department guidance, including its conditions and the assets and transactions it covers. The tax result may differ between token profit shares and income from selling, swapping, staking, or mining.

Keep records and get advice for your specific activity

Even when you’re unsure how a transaction will be treated, keep clear records. Save the transaction date, asset and amount, baht value, fees, and relevant exchange or wallet statements. This is sensible recordkeeping, not a statement of a particular filing requirement. For overseas platforms or income connected to more than one country, Thailand’s foreign income tax rules for expats offer related context.

If you have substantial activity, or your transactions involve foreign platforms, token rewards, or cross-border income, ask a Thai tax professional to review the details. Keep the supporting records so an adviser can assess how each activity fits the rules that apply to you.

Also check dates before relying on older tax summaries. The cited VAT exemption covered certain transfers of cryptocurrencies or digital tokens through digital-asset exchanges only through December 31, 2023. It should not be presented as a current exemption in 2026.

What Thailand’s New Proposals Could Mean for Digital Innovation

Thailand’s proposed crypto rules could influence how digital-asset businesses manage payments, custody, capital, and transfers. Their effect depends on what the SEC ultimately adopts, so treat them as possible changes, not current requirements.

Know which 2026 announcements are still proposals

In April 2026, the SEC held a public hearing on proposed payment-related rules for digital-asset businesses. In May, it sought comments on proposed changes to capital and custody requirements. Then, in June, it opened consultation on a proposed Travel Rule for digital-asset transfers. The SEC’s Travel Rule consultation provides background on the transfer-reporting proposal.

Each step invites feedback or gathers views. A hearing or consultation does not put a rule into force. Before changing how you trade or operate a business, look for a final SEC notification and its effective date. Until then, distinguish announced proposals from requirements already in force.

Why local custody, data control, and talent matter

If Thailand adopts workable capital and custody rules, local providers may find it easier to develop services for customers and businesses. That could affect reliance on overseas providers, though no proposal guarantees that local custody options will expand. The debate also fits into wider discussions about innovation in Thailand’s capital market.

Digital innovation raises practical questions beyond licensing. Data sovereignty means having control over where data is stored and which people or organizations can access it. For a crypto business, that can shape decisions about customer records, transaction data, and cloud providers. It is a broader policy consideration, not a specific legal mandate established by these proposals.

Flexible AI infrastructure is another consideration. Systems that can adapt as services and workloads change may help firms develop tools for tasks such as fraud monitoring or customer support. However, flexibility does not remove the need to protect data or meet applicable rules.

Finally, home-grown talent can give local firms expertise in custody, security, compliance, and AI. Building that expertise could support Thailand’s digital-asset ecosystem, but it should be understood as a potential benefit, not a confirmed government program or guaranteed result.

Frequently Asked Questions

Thailand’s crypto rules can depend on who is involved, what a platform does, and whether a service targets people in the country. These answers address common situations, but check current rules before acting.

Can a foreigner buy or hold crypto while visiting Thailand?

Holding crypto is different from using a Thai-facing platform or paying a merchant with digital assets. Before opening an account, check whether the provider is authorized for its activities in Thailand and whether its terms apply to visitors. Reports about Thailand’s TouristDigiPay scheme should not be taken as proof that tourists can generally pay merchants directly with crypto.

Does a foreign exchange license let a platform serve people in Thailand?

No. Authorization from another country does not, by itself, establish permission to serve Thai users. Under Thailand’s amended framework, the platform’s services and signs that it targets people in Thailand may matter, including Thai-language features or baht payment options.

Are private crypto transfers between two people banned?

The foreign-platform rules concern certain businesses, including platforms that qualify as exchanges and serve Thai users. They do not establish a blanket ban on every private transfer between individuals. The circumstances still matter, so don’t assume a private transfer and a platform-facilitated trade receive the same treatment.

Can Thai residents use offshore P2P platforms?

Some offshore P2P services may fall within Thailand’s licensing framework if they qualify as exchanges and serve Thai users. Access from Thailand alone does not prove that a platform is authorized. Check current SEC notices and the provider’s status before trading.

Are crypto staking rewards or NFT sales tax-free?

The available rules do not establish a general tax exemption for staking rewards or NFT sales. Tax treatment may depend on the asset, the type of income, and current Revenue Department rules, so review the guidance that applies to your specific activity.

Where can I verify the latest rules?

For licensing and regulatory updates, check the SEC’s digital-asset business information and its announcement pages. For tax questions, consult the Revenue Department’s decrees and guidance. Check each notice’s date and status, since a proposal or public hearing is not a final rule.