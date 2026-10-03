Crypto Regulation in Thailand: The Current Rules

Last Updated on October 3, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

Buying Crypto in Thailand is legal, but the platform you choose can affect both regulatory protection and tax treatment. As of October 2026, crypto regulation in Thailand separates personal ownership and trading from businesses that provide digital-asset services.

The same distinction matters for payments: permission to trade a token doesn’t make it approved for everyday purchases. Your obligations depend on what you do, where the transaction happens, and the income it produces.

Start with the licensing framework, then check the payment restrictions and tax conditions that apply to your activity.

Key Takeaways

Individuals can legally own and trade crypto in Thailand, while covered digital-asset businesses need authorization.

Check the Thai SEC’s current register because a familiar brand or overseas license doesn’t establish Thai approval.

USDC and USDT became eligible for certain digital-asset transactions on March 16, 2025, without blanket approval for merchant payments.

Qualifying individual trading gains through licensed exchanges, brokers, or dealers fall within a tax exemption covering 2025 through 2029.

Keep transaction records and review staking, mining, and other income separately rather than assuming everything is exempt.

Crypto Regulation in Thailand: What the Current Rules Allow

The Emergency Decree on Digital Asset Businesses B.E. 2561 (2018) provides Thailand’s core framework. It regulates digital-asset businesses and certain token offerings, without prohibiting individuals from owning or trading crypto.

The Minister of Finance grants business licenses following an SEC recommendation. Meanwhile, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Thailand supervises operators and sets detailed requirements. Its digital-asset business guidance is the starting point for checking the framework.

Which crypto businesses need a Thai license?

Exchanges, brokers, and dealers are principal business categories under the decree. An individual buying crypto for their own account doesn’t need an operator’s license merely to trade.

However, providing services to other people raises different questions. ICO portals, custodial-wallet services, fund management, and investment advice require checks against the current SEC rules for that activity. Don’t assume these labels all fall under one license or follow identical approval procedures.

Use the SEC’s current register rather than an old license count. Also, check the legal entity behind the brand and the services its authorization covers.

How Thailand treats offshore platforms and token offerings

Amendments affecting foreign operators serving Thai users took effect on April 13, 2025. Indicators include Thai-language displays, Thai-baht payment options, Thai bank or e-money payment channels, and Thai-focused domains.

These indicators help determine whether an offshore service targets Thailand. Mere accessibility doesn’t settle every case, but unlicensed operators can face enforcement and access restrictions.

Public offerings of regulated digital tokens can also require SEC approval and an authorized ICO portal. The token’s features and offering structure matter, so consult current SEC notices before treating an offering as approved.

What Thai Crypto Users Can Trade, and Where Payment Rules Draw the Line

Personal trading is permitted within Thailand’s regulatory framework, but platform rules and token eligibility still matter. Licensed venues offer assets according to their approved services and listing requirements.

Crypto regulation in Thailand also draws a distinction between exchanging digital assets and helping customers spend them at merchants.

Why licensed platforms cannot promote crypto as everyday money

SEC rules announced in March 2022 restrict digital-asset business operators from supporting or promoting crypto payments for goods and services. The restrictions cover payment tools, payment-purpose wallets, and advertising that encourages this use.

Therefore, an exchange’s permission to provide trading services doesn’t authorize it to build a general merchant-payment service. Converting an asset into baht and paying a merchant in baht is also different from paying that merchant directly in crypto.

The operator restrictions don’t establish a blanket ban on every private transaction. However, a merchant’s willingness to accept a token doesn’t prove that the wider payment arrangement complies with applicable rules.

What to know about stablecoins, NFTs, and other tokens

The SEC added USDC (USD Coin) and USDT (Tether) to eligible-cryptocurrency criteria effective March 16, 2025. The stated uses include ICO-related transactions and exchange base trading pairs.

That approval doesn’t make either stablecoin legal tender or a general-purpose payment method. Likewise, an NFT’s treatment depends on its features and use; a label alone doesn’t settle its regulatory status.

Some assets can face exchange-listing restrictions. Chiang Rai Times’ crypto rules overview provides secondary context, but confirm eligibility against current SEC guidance. The 2026 Thailand cryptocurrency law review also outlines the broader framework.

How Thailand Taxes Crypto Gains Through 2029

Thailand’s individual income-tax exemption covers qualifying gains from digital-asset sales or exchanges through SEC-licensed exchanges, brokers, or dealers. The covered period runs from January 1, 2025, through December 31, 2029.

The venue, income type, and full regulatory conditions determine eligibility.

Which trading gains fall within the exemption?

Ministerial Regulation No. 399 provides the exemption for qualifying individual gains. However, the date range and licensed venue are starting points, rather than a complete test for every transaction.

Nishimura & Asahi’s tax exemption analysis explains the five-year measure. Before relying on it, check the underlying regulation and confirm that the income and transaction route meet its conditions.

A recognizable exchange name isn’t enough. Keep evidence identifying the licensed legal entity that handled the sale or exchange, together with the transaction date and proceeds.

Which income needs a separate tax review?

Don’t automatically extend the exemption to staking rewards, mining proceeds, airdrops, business income, or corporate gains. These involve different income questions and require separate analysis.

For example, receiving a mining reward and later selling that asset are distinct events. A qualifying sale doesn’t by itself establish the tax treatment of the original receipt.

Likewise, personal income-tax relief doesn’t determine VAT treatment. Check the applicable transfer rules for transactions through licensed businesses rather than assuming every crypto transfer receives the same treatment.

An exemption also doesn’t automatically remove filing obligations. Confirm your position with a tax professional, especially when your records include several income types or jurisdictions.

What a Thai License Tells You About Platform Risk

A Thai license identifies an operator within the local regulatory framework. It doesn’t guarantee a token’s price, eliminate cybersecurity risk, or promise that every product offered under a familiar brand has Thai authorization.

This matters when a company operates both a local service and an international platform. Check which entity appears in your customer agreement. Then compare that entity with the SEC register and the service you intend to use.

Thailand’s digital-asset licensing requirements explain why market entry requires more than making a website available to Thai customers. An overseas license doesn’t replace the authorization required for covered activity in Thailand.

Also, separate operator approval from product approval. Permission to operate an exchange doesn’t establish that an investment offer, yield product, or associated business has received the same clearance.

A license check should match the legal entity and the service, not only the logo on the app.

If an operator claims a sandbox exemption or special permission, check the applicable notice. A limited trial doesn’t establish general permission for every customer or transaction.

Keep Records That Show How Each Transaction Happened

Good records help distinguish exempt trading gains from income that needs separate treatment. They also make it easier to identify which business handled a transaction.

Download statements regularly rather than waiting until filing season. Access restrictions, account closures, or changes to a platform’s export tools can make older records harder to retrieve.

Keep the following information together:

Save trade confirmations showing dates, assets, quantities, proceeds, and transaction fees.

Retain account documents that identify the operator’s legal entity and the service used.

Record deposits, withdrawals, wallet transfers, and transaction identifiers so you can reconcile movements between accounts.

Separate staking rewards, mining receipts, and airdrops from purchases and subsequent sales.

HLB Thailand’s explanation of Regulation No. 399 provides context for the individual exemption. However, an explanation of the rule can’t establish whether your own transaction meets every condition.

Before filing, ask a tax professional to review any mixed activity. That includes trading through both licensed Thai venues and offshore platforms, or receiving rewards before selling the tokens.

For US taxpayers, Thai tax relief doesn’t settle US reporting or tax obligations. Keep enough documentation for each jurisdiction that applies to you, and don’t treat Thailand’s exemption as a worldwide tax exemption.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can individuals legally buy and hold crypto in Thailand?

Yes. Individuals can buy and hold crypto without obtaining a digital-asset business license simply for personal ownership. If you begin handling other people’s assets or providing services for compensation, review the business rules separately because the nature of your activity has changed.

Do Thai residents have a legal limit on how much crypto they can trade?

The general framework doesn’t establish a universal numeric cap on individual retail trading. However, a platform can impose account, deposit, withdrawal, or product limits. Large transactions may also require additional identity checks and supporting information, so distinguish platform limits from a nationwide trading ceiling.

Does the tax exemption cover staking or mining income?

Don’t assume it does. The exemption concerns qualifying gains on sales or exchanges, while staking and mining raise separate questions about income received. Keep receipt records as well as sale records so a tax professional can assess both events without treating them as one transaction.

Can people use crypto to pay for goods and services in Thailand?

The answer depends on the arrangement and applicable rules. Licensed digital-asset operators face restrictions on facilitating or promoting merchant payments. If someone offers a crypto-payment option under a special trial or sandbox, verify its scope and conditions rather than assuming it permits unrestricted use.

How can users check whether a crypto platform is licensed?

Search the Thai SEC’s current register and compare the listed legal entity with your account agreement. Confirm that its authorization covers the service you plan to use. Also review current warnings and enforcement notices, because an old approval announcement doesn’t establish today’s operating status.

Check the Platform, the Purpose, and the Tax Treatment

Legal ownership is only the starting point for understanding crypto regulation in Thailand. Your platform’s authorization, the purpose of the transaction, and the type of income determine which rules need attention.

Before trading, verify the operator and keep records that support your tax position. Before using crypto for a purchase, distinguish trading permission from payment permission.

Rules and approved services can change. Consult current Thai SEC and Revenue Department information, and confirm transaction-specific legal or tax questions with a qualified professional.