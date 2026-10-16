Greenpeace Ties Singapore Palm Oil Firms to Toxic Haze

Last Updated on October 16, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

SINGAPORE – A new investigation by the environmental watchdog Greenpeace has linked three Singapore-connected palm oil companies to ongoing plantation fires in Indonesia. The October 5 report names Singapore-listed Bumitama Agri and First Resources, along with privately held First Borneo Plantations. Satellite data detected persistent fire and smoke across their associated concession areas between August and September.

These blazes are a major contributor to the choking haze that regularly blankets Southeast Asia during the dry season. Environmental groups like Greenpeace argue that these agricultural fires are often tolerated to clear land quickly for new commercial development. As the toxic smog drifts across borders, it sparks intense debates over corporate accountability and environmental protection.

Key Takeaways

A Greenpeace report links Singapore-listed Bumitama Agri and First Resources to Indonesian plantation fires.

Privately owned First Borneo Plantations was also named in the October 5 investigation.

First Resources denies starting the fires, claiming the blazes spread from outside their land.

Greenpeace Indonesia, Greenpeace Malaysia, and the environmental organization Pantau Gambut collaborated to produce this eye-opening investigation. They analyzed satellite imagery to identify hotspots burning within specific corporate land boundaries. The findings highlight a troubling pattern of environmental damage linked to the global demand for agricultural commodities.

However, the companies involved have strongly pushed back against the accusations. First Resources firmly disputed the suggestion that the fires originated from its own plantations. A company spokesperson explained that some fires actually started outside their concession boundaries before spreading into areas managed by the group.

The company further clarified its position in a recent public statement. First Resources noted that simply detecting satellite hotspots near a plantation does not prove the company deliberately used fire to clear land. They insist that drawing such serious conclusions requires detailed ground investigations and a thorough assessment of each unique fire incident.

Understanding the legal nature of a plantation concession is vital to grasping the current debate. A concession is essentially a designated area of land that a private company has been granted the legal right to develop. The concession holder ultimately remains the entity responsible for managing the land according to strict environmental regulations.

Proving exactly who struck the match in a remote jungle is a notoriously difficult task. Fires can spread rapidly across dry brush, crossing from small independent farms into massive corporate territories in minutes. This chaotic environment makes it incredibly challenging for authorities to definitively pin the blame on specific corporate entities.

Greenpeace’s Fight for Corporate Accountability

The Singaporean government is taking these environmental reports seriously and monitoring the developing situation closely. Prime Minister Lawrence Wong recently indicated that the nation is looking into the firms operating behind the haze-causing fires. Authorities have not ruled out taking legal action against any companies found responsible for the illegal burning.

Singapore’s National Environment Agency is actively gathering information about the smoke sources and their effects on local air quality. The agency continues to track daily hotspots across Sumatra and Kalimantan to assess the ongoing risks. While legal proceedings remain unconfirmed, the government’s tough stance shows a clear desire to curb transboundary pollution.

The human cost of these agricultural fires is staggering. According to the Greenpeace report, long-term exposure to harmful PM2.5 particles from peatland fires is incredibly dangerous for local communities. The toxic smoke is estimated to be associated with tens of thousands of premature adult deaths in the region each year.

Infants and vulnerable populations are especially at risk from the persistent smog. Environmentalists estimate that nearly 2,900 infant deaths annually can be linked to the haze drifting from Sumatra and Kalimantan. Advocates stress that economic expansion should never be valued more highly than the health and safety of everyday citizens.

Looking Ahead to the Rainy Season

Relief from the suffocating smoke is largely dependent on changing weather patterns. Meteorologists do not expect significant improvements until the seasonal rains begin to fall heavily across the Indonesian archipelago. Unfortunately, the powerful El Niño weather phenomenon is delaying the much-needed rainy season this year.

The specific type of terrain burning in Indonesia makes these fires exceptionally difficult to extinguish. Many of the identified hotspots are located on degraded peatlands, which consist of highly flammable, carbon-rich organic soil. Once a fire takes hold in dried peat, it can smolder underground for weeks, producing massive amounts of thick smoke.

Beyond the immediate health hazards, burning peatlands release massive quantities of stored carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. This massive release of greenhouse gases significantly exacerbates the global climate crisis. Environmental experts argue that restoring these damaged peatlands is an absolute necessity to prevent future ecological disasters.

To combat this recurring crisis, Greenpeace is demanding much stronger action from regional governments. The environmental group wants authorities to permanently revoke operating permits for any agricultural concessions implicated in severe peatland destruction. Furthermore, they are urging lawmakers to implement robust cross-border legislation designed to deter future illegal burning.

For now, residents across Southeast Asia can only watch the skies and wait for the delayed monsoon rains. The ongoing situation highlights the deep tension between highly profitable global commodities and basic human rights. Ultimately, regional leaders must decide how to balance economic growth with the fundamental right to breathe clean air.

Trending News: