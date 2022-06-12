34.6 C
Surgeon Updates On Justin Bieber’s Health

By Salman Ahmad
(CTN News) – The Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber is showing early signs of recovery after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

This was revealed by a surgeon who specializes in face paralysis.

According to Justin Bieber, in a video posted on Instagram, he had contracted Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a condition that affects nerves in his ear and face. His right eye did not blink.

Charles Nduka, a consultant plastic reconstructive surgeon based in England and the co-founder of the health charity Facial Palsy UK, said about 75 percent of patients who receive early treatment, including steroids and antivirals, make a full recovery.

I noticed in the video shared by Justin Bieber that he does appear to be recovering, which is encouraging,” said Nduka to Reuters.

Patients with facial paralysis cannot close their eye fully to blink and cannot smile,” Nduka explained.

When a smile recovers, the first thing I notice is that the face at rest becomes increasingly symmetrical. Specifically, the base of the nose rises slightly, and the mouth becomes more even. In the video I saw some signs that there is some early recovery.

Nduka said he works with patients in the entertainment industry and it is important to first address any issues that weaken the immune system before returning to work.

In addition, he continued, “They will be under financial pressures, and all sorts of other pressures, to return to the field as quickly as possible. However, this will only lead to longer-term problems.”

