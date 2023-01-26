New lawsuit Filed Over U.S. State Restrictions on Abortion Pills

(CTN News) – In the first cases of its sort since the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the federal constitutional right to abortion, an abortion pills manufacturer and a doctor have sued to overturn state limitations on the medicine.

The first of a two-drug regimen for pharmaceutical abortions, mifepristone was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2000, according to a lawsuit filed in federal court in Huntington, West Virginia, by GenBioPro Inc.

The doctor, Amy Bryant, filed a second complaint in federal court in Durham, North Carolina, contesting state-imposed limitations on the ability to procure mifepristone, which she said made it more difficult for her to provide medical care to patients.

Following the U.S. Supreme Court’s June decision to overturn the long-standing right to an abortion established in Roe v. Wade, which essentially gave states control over the practice, both cases fuel an expanding legal war over medication abortion.

Anti-abortion groups request that a federal Texas court reverse the FDA’s clearance of mifepristone completely and take the medication off the market in a separate lawsuit.

More than half of abortions in the United States are caused by medication. The second medicine in the two-drug regimen for medication abortions is misoprostol.

The Unborn Child Protection Act of West Virginia, which outlawed almost all abortions in September, “conflicts with the significant national interest in guaranteeing access to a federally authorized medicine to terminate a pregnancy,” according to GenBioPro, which offers a generic version of mifepristone.

It’s illegal to ban abortion pills because Congress gave the FDA control over pharmaceuticals, according to the lawsuit.

The complaint contends that since Congress granted the FDA authority to regulate pharmaceuticals, prohibiting abortion pills violates the Supremacy Clause of the United States Constitution. The sentence grants federal laws precedence over state laws that disagree with them.

The Trade Clause prohibits states from impeding interstate commerce, which was allegedly violated by the state’s restriction, according to GenBioPro.

States “may not restrict mifepristone based on disagreement with the FDA’s expert judgment about its safety and effectiveness,” U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said in June last year.

Bryant disagreed with North Carolina’s laws requiring patients to get abortion pills only directly from doctors in facilities that have received special certification and to attend state-mandated counseling at least 72 hours before the procedure.

She claimed that the limitations made it difficult for her to treat her patients in line with federal law and with the best of her medical judgment.

Republican Patrick Morrisey, West Virginia’s attorney general, said, “We are ready to defend West Virginia’s new abortion legislation to the utmost.”

Josh Stein, the Democratic attorney general of North Carolina, was quoted as saying that the state was looking into Bryant’s complaint.

Before dropping the lawsuit in August after the state of Mississippi effectively outlawed all abortions due to the Supreme Court’s ruling, GenBioPro had sued Mississippi over its limits on the use of mifepristone. For its choice, the corporation cited a “changing national environment.”

Twelve states currently ban almost all abortions, including medication abortions, and all have Republican governors and legislatures.

The Guttmacher Institute, a research organization that promotes abortion rights, reports that as of November, 16 states that allowed certain abortions, including North Carolina, have some restrictions on medication abortion.

Related CTN News:

CVS and Walgreens Plan to Sell the Abortion Pill After FDA Rule Change