Justin Bieber Gets Sidelined By Partial Facial Paralysis

Justin Bieber has told fans that he has had to pause his world tour, which was to bring him to Thailand in November because he is suffering from partial facial paralysis.

Justin Bieber posted to Instagram yesterday that he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.

Hours before his first scheduled concert in Toronto, the 28-year-old singer announced he was stopping his Justice World Tour due to illness. He did not provide any additional information.

Ramsay Hunt Syndrome occurs when the nerve near the ear is affected by an outbreak of shingles. Hearing loss can follow in addition to facial paralysis.

In the video, Bieber explained, “As you can see, this eye isn’t blinking, I can’t smile on this side of my face, and this nostril won’t move.”

Justin Bieber Sends Instagram Message to Fans

I am completely paralyzed on this side of my face. I cannot do the next shows due to physical limitations, so I apologize to those frustrated by the cancellation. “You can see that it is rather serious.”

The Canadian Pop star said he is doing facial exercises and resting so he can regain his strength and do what he is born to do.

He did not provide an estimated timeframe for his recovery.

“Everything will be normal again,” he said. “It’s just a matter of time, and I don’t know how long it will take.”

This is Bieber’s third postponement, the first two were due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Justin Bieber, a Canadian who hails from Stratford, found fame at the age of 13 and continued to become a global pop sensation with hits like Baby and Believe.

Bieber has two Grammy wins and 22 nominations, including record and song of the year this year for Peaches.

Justin Bieber was scheduled to perform at Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Nov 6, 2022.

The Southeast Asian leg of his tour is scheduled to start on Oct 22 in Kuala Lumpur, followed by concerts on Oct 25 in Singapore and Nov 2 and 3 in Jakarta.