(CTN NEWS) – When it comes to respiratory viruses, Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) is often overlooked. However, this virus deserves our attention due to its impact on respiratory health.

In this article, we will explore 5 surprising facts about Human Metapneumovirus that will leave you breathless!

From its symptoms to transmission and prevention methods, we will cover it all. Let’s dive in!

1. What is Human Metapneumovirus?

Human Metapneumovirus, or HMPV, is a common respiratory virus that belongs to the Paramyxoviridae family.

It was first identified in 2001 and has since been recognized as a significant cause of respiratory tract infections, especially in young children and older adults.

HMPV is similar to other respiratory viruses like influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). It can cause a range of respiratory symptoms, from mild cold-like symptoms to severe pneumonia.

2. How is HMPV transmitted?

HMPV spreads through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes. The virus can also survive on surfaces, making it possible to contract the virus by touching contaminated objects and then touching your face.

Furthermore, HMPV can spread easily in crowded places, such as schools, daycare centers, and nursing homes. Close contact with an infected person increases the risk of transmission.

3. What are the symptoms of HMPV infection?

The symptoms of HMPV infection can vary from mild to severe, depending on the individual’s age and overall health. Common symptoms include:

Coughing

Sneezing

Runny or stuffy nose

Sore throat

Fever

Fatigue

Shortness of breath

In severe cases, HMPV infection can lead to bronchiolitis or pneumonia, especially in infants, older adults, and individuals with weakened immune systems.

4. Can HMPV be prevented?

Preventing the spread of HMPV is crucial, especially during peak seasons. Here are some effective preventive measures:

i. Practice good hygiene

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Use hand sanitizers with at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your face, especially your eyes, nose, and mouth.

ii. Cover your mouth and nose

Use a tissue or your elbow to cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing.

Dispose of used tissues properly and wash your hands afterward.

iii. Avoid close contact

Stay away from people who are sick, especially if they have respiratory symptoms.

Maintain a safe distance from others, especially in crowded places.

iv. Keep surfaces clean

Regularly disinfect frequently touched surfaces, such as doorknobs, light switches, and phones.

Use EPA-approved disinfectants that are effective against viruses.

5. Is there a vaccine for HMPV?

Currently, there is no licensed vaccine available specifically for HMPV. However, ongoing research aims to develop vaccines to prevent HMPV infections.

Scientists are working towards understanding the virus better and developing effective preventive strategies.

Vaccines targeting respiratory viruses, such as influenza and RSV, can indirectly help reduce the risk of HMPV infections by preventing complications and reducing overall respiratory burden.

Conclusion

Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) may not be as well-known as other respiratory viruses, but it can cause significant respiratory illnesses, especially in vulnerable populations.

By understanding the symptoms, transmission methods, and preventive measures, we can take steps to protect ourselves and others from HMPV infections.

Remember to practice good hygiene, avoid close contact with sick individuals, and keep surfaces clean. Stay informed and stay healthy!

