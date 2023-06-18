The Dark Chocolate You Eat Will Put Your Body On Healthy Hyperdrive

Connect with us

(CTN News) – It is well known that chocolate makes everything better, but did you know that dark chocolate can also make you feel better?

It has been demonstrated that dark chocolate can improve your mood and make you happier. Moreover, it provides a wealth of healthy nutrients such as minerals and antioxidants that can improve your overall health.

Because dark chocolate contains a high level of fibre, it helps to reduce fatigue. As a result of its magnesium content, it may help you to get a better night’s sleep. You may be able to protect your skin from ultraviolet (ultraviolet) rays while outside enjoying the sun with dark chocolate flavanols.

In addition to improving blood flow and lowering blood pressure, these flavonols may contribute to the prevention of some cancers.

The following information will help you better understand how your guilty pleasure may be beneficial to you.

Differences

According to a recent study, those who consumed dark chocolate (85% cacao) for three weeks reported fewer side effects than the control group, which shows that chocolate really does have the ability to relax us.

The fact that the 70% cacao group did not have the same result as the 40% cacao group suggests that the amount of cacao may be an important factor. Compared to milk chocolate, dark chocolate may be more effective at elevating your mood when compared to milk chocolate.

There are also significant amounts of minerals in dark chocolate, such as phosphorous, magnesium, and iron, which enhance its health benefits.

The vital function of iron in the body has been highlighted by Dr Travis Nemkov, an assistant research professor of biochemistry and molecular genetics at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, in a prior interview with USA TODAY.

He explained that iron is crucial for the body to produce haemoglobin, a protein in red blood cells that is responsible for transporting oxygen throughout the body using iron as a component.

How does the doctor explain things to you?

According to Dr Nemkov, “a variety of food sources that are rich in iron are fortified cereals, red meat, poultry, fish, oysters, kidney beans, red lentils, chickpeas, tomatoes, tofu, spinach, dark leafy greens, potatoes, cashews, and most importantly, dark chocolate (45–69% cacao).

The flavanols found in dark chocolate are another type of antioxidant that may contribute to the reduction of the risk of heart disease.

Are there any side effects?

As with most things in life, moderation is key when it comes to this.

In the long run, chocolate might cause weight gain as a result of its high caloric content. In terms of sugar content, both dark chocolate and milk chocolate can be high, but dark chocolate is recommended in this regard since it has less sugar than milk chocolate.

However, it is likely that there will be more advantages than disadvantages to consuming dark chocolate.

