Jurassic World Dominion Movie Review (2022)

(CTN News) – Jurassic World Dominion, released on June 10 in India, brought dinosaurs back to the big screen. Jurassic World is the third in the Jurassic Park trilogy, which began with the Jurassic Park trilogy from 1993 to 2001. Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom picks up four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar in the sci-fi adventure.

Fans were beaming with excitement prior to Jurassic World Dominion’s debut to watch Chris Pratt and his crew navigate their way through the dreaded dinosaurs. Netizens on Twitter took to their handles to express their first-hand impressions about Chris Pratt‘s adventure drama.

According to reviews, the film opened to a mixed response from audiences. Several fans praised it as a ‘good’ film compared to other films in the trilogy, but others disagreed.

One user wrote, “I found Jurassic World Dominion to be a pretty decent film overall, especially in comparison to the other films in the trilogy. #JurassicWorldDominion”

Another wrote,”@Dinophile#JurassicWorldDominion is a betrayal of all that made #JurassicPark a classic masterpiece. It’s a betrayal of Crichton’s profound ideas and Spielberg’s visionary imagination. It’s a betrayal of the arts of animatronics and CGI and managed to bring out the worst in both… [1/10]”

More about Jurassic World Dominion

Dominion is directed by Colin Trevorrow, who directed the first film in the sequel trilogy. Cast members include Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, and others. Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, and Sam Neill reprised their roles from Jurassic Park.