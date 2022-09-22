Connect with us

Entertainment

Netflix Releases Trailer Of Upcoming Horror Fiction Series 'The Midnight Club'
Advertisement

Entertainment

'Blonde' Star Ana de Armas Knows Her Nudes Will Go Viral: 'It's Disgusting'

Entertainment Hollywood News News

Adam Levine Cheats On Pregnant Wife, Wants Unborn Child Named After Mistress

Entertainment

Kourtney Kardashian Hits Back At Fan Asking About Pregnancy

Entertainment

Post Malone Injured In Concert Stage Fall, Returns to Finish Show After Brief Delay

Entertainment

Philadelphia Drag Queen Died After Collapsing Onstage

Entertainment

Anne Heche's Ex-Boyfriend And Her Son Are Reportedly Fighting Over Anne Heche's Estate

Entertainment

‘Phantom of the Opera’ to Close After 34 Years on Broadway: Sources

Entertainment

Brittany Snow And Tyler Stanaland Separate In 'Selling The OC'

Entertainment

JVN & Antoni Are 'Together' & We Have So Many Questions

Entertainment

Eddie & Ozzie Awards Honor Progressive Grocery Retailers

Entertainment

Emmys 2022 Afterparty Looks: See All The Celebrities' Looks

Entertainment News

Ricky Martin Once Again Accused of Sexual Assault

Entertainment

BTS ARMY Is Celebrating RM's Birthday In What Way?

Entertainment

Super Bowl Half-Time Show Performers For 2023

Entertainment Hollywood News Movies

Werewolf By Night, Teaser At Disney's D23 Expo Offers Incredible Black & White Thrills

Entertainment Hollywood News Movies

INSIDE OUT 2: An Emotional Sequel To The 2015 Film Will Be Released By Pixar

Entertainment

Meghan And Harry Talk To Manchester United Fans At Windsor

Entertainment

'The Mandalorian' Premieres First Season 3 Trailer At D23

Entertainment Hollywood News

Luke Evans Confirms That A Gaston Prequel Series Is Still In The Works

Entertainment

Netflix Releases Trailer Of Upcoming Horror Fiction Series ‘The Midnight Club’

Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

2 hours ago

on

Netflix Releases Trailer Of Upcoming Horror Fiction Series 'The Midnight Club'

(CTN News) – There has been an official release of the trailer for Netflix’s upcoming series THE MIDNIGHT CLUB, which you can watch below.

There will be a 10-episode-based series streaming on Netflix worldwide on October 7, 2022.

Based on the novel of the same name written by Christopher Pike, the upcoming Mike Flanagan-directed series will feature the same cast as the book.

In the horror genre, Flanagan has been a successful director for many years.

THE MIDNIGHT CLUB Cast:

maxresdefault 1

  • Iman Benson
  • Adia
  • Igby Rigney
  • Ruth Codd
  • Aya Furukawa
  • William Chris Sumpter
  • Annarah Cymone
  • Sauriyan Sapkota

The MIDNIGHT CLUB is the story of a group of terminally ill patients who get together at midnight to share scary stories with one another.

In the trailer of The Midnight Club, we are introduced to the story where young people spend the final days of their lives and they also swear that whoever dies first will make an effort to contact the other Midnight Club members from the grave to help prove that there is life after death in this world.

Check out the official trailer ‘The Midnight Club’:

Related CTN News:

Luke Evans Confirms That A Gaston Prequel Series Is Still In The Works

Dolly Parton Has Remade Her Hit Song “9 To 5” As A Duet, With Kelly Clarkson.

Cobra Kai Season 5 Premiere Recap, Also Arrived On Netflix
Related Topics:
Continue Reading