Netflix Releases Trailer Of Upcoming Horror Fiction Series ‘The Midnight Club’

(CTN News) – There has been an official release of the trailer for Netflix’s upcoming series THE MIDNIGHT CLUB, which you can watch below.

There will be a 10-episode-based series streaming on Netflix worldwide on October 7, 2022.

Based on the novel of the same name written by Christopher Pike, the upcoming Mike Flanagan-directed series will feature the same cast as the book.

In the horror genre, Flanagan has been a successful director for many years.

THE MIDNIGHT CLUB Cast:

Iman Benson

Adia

Igby Rigney

Ruth Codd

Aya Furukawa

William Chris Sumpter

Annarah Cymone

Sauriyan Sapkota

The MIDNIGHT CLUB is the story of a group of terminally ill patients who get together at midnight to share scary stories with one another.

In the trailer of The Midnight Club, we are introduced to the story where young people spend the final days of their lives and they also swear that whoever dies first will make an effort to contact the other Midnight Club members from the grave to help prove that there is life after death in this world.

Check out the official trailer ‘The Midnight Club’:

