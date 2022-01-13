“Big” Marvel Characters Were Cut From Spider-Man: No Way Home

There were some “big” Marvel characters in Spider-Man: No Way Home originally.

Chris McKenna, co-screenwriter, revealed that he dropped some major Marvel characters from the script in an interview with The Wrap.

Marvel Characters Were Cut From Spider-Man: No Way Home

He said, “I don’t know if we’re allowed to, but there were big characters.”. But almost too big, because it has always been a balancing act to tell a story with all these awesome villains we want to include, but how do we maintain Tom Holland/Peter Parker as the main protagonist without overshadowing him.”.”

McKenna did not reveal which characters would have appeared in the film. Taking them out was probably a good idea. Spider-Man: No Way Home doesn’t exactly lack heroes and villains.

Spider-Man star Tom Holland returns to the big screen in No Way Home along with Willem Dafoe as the Green Goblin, Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus, Rhys Ifans as The Lizard, Jamie Foxx as Electro, and Thomas Haden Church as The Sandmann.

Any additional Marvel characters, along with Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), would have made the movie a lot more crowded. The focus might have even shifted away from Peter Parker.

“A great Spider-Man movie doesn’t tell an emotional Peter Parker story,” McKenna explained. “We had all these resources, but we also had to craft a story that felt like it was about our main character.”

Could Tom Holland host the Oscars?

It appears that Holland has been selected to host the Oscars this year, which could be good news for the film’s prospects across the pond.

Spider-Man will be entered in the big categories, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Holland, who said recently he was considering giving up acting, will host Hollywood’s flagship awards ceremony in three years, ending the experiment of removing sole presenters from the show.

Spider-Man: No Way Home premiered in theaters on December 17, 2021.

