Ghostbusters: Afterlife – When is the Streaming Release Date in the US?

Ghostbusters, the supernatural comedy series that was released almost forty years ago, gets a reboot.

The legacy of classic movies is revived when a single mother moves to a new town with her two children.

As the two children discover a curious vehicle and some old memorabilia, they realize an older story awaits them, an account of when their grandfather battled ghosts in the past.

What you need to know about Ghostbusters: Afterlife, and when you can watch it in the US.

When is the Ghostbusters: Afterlife streaming release date in the US?

In the US, Ghostbusters: Afterlife was released in cinemas on Friday, November 19th.

The streaming release information has now been announced for those interested in watching the film at home.

In most cases, a 90-day theatrical period is observed in which films can only be seen in cinemas.

However, many movies have been moving early to streaming services because of Covid and fewer people going to the cinema, such as Marvel, which released several films simultaneously in cinemas and on Disney Plus.

From January 4th, Ghostbusters: Afterlife will be available on Amazon Prime Video, Microsoft Movies, and Vudu.

Following the recent trend of movies lasting longer than two hours, this one runs for two hours and four minutes.