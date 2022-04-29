35.6 C
Bangkok
type here...
GamingTrending News

Wordle #314 Today’s Answer: Wordle Hints, and Clues For April 29, 2022

By Arsi Mughal
0
0
Wordle #314 Today’s Answer: Wordle Hints, and Clues For April 29, 2022
Wordle #314 Today’s Answer: Wordle Hints, and Clues For April 29, 2022

Must read

Wordle 314 answer for April 29: Since we have shared a lot of Wordle strategies with you over the past few days, we are sure you will be able to handle today’s Wordle on your own if you have followed them. Do not worry if you are confused. As always, here are the top 5 Wordle hints and clues to help you solve. In case you fail to get the solution, you can always scroll down to find it.

Must Read: Heardle Answer Today – Today’s #63 Daily Song April 29, 2022

General Wordle tips and tricks…

  • Make sure you don’t use the same letter twice in your opening guess.
  • Your first guess should include a couple of vowels, particularly ‘A’ and ‘E’.
  • Do not use letters such as ‘X’, ‘Z’, or ‘Q’ until later, when you have more understanding of the question.
  • ‘RAISE’ is a good word to start with, and ‘TOUCH’ is a good second guess.

Wordle 314 hints and clues for April 29…

1. Today Wordle 314 begins with the letter T.

2. Today Wordle 314 contains only one vowel.

3. If these clues seem a bit ridiculous, please accept my apologies.

What is today’s Wordle answer, Wednesday, April 29?

Currently, the Wordle word of the day (April 29, 2022) is TRASH, a slang term used to refer to waste materials.

Related CTN News:

FF Reward | Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For April 29, 2022
As Apple Sales Hit A Record, Stock Gains Send Billions Back To Investors
$1 Million Powerball Ticket Was Sold In Indiana
Previous articleHeardle Answer Today – Today’s #63 Daily Song April 29, 2022
Next articleShanghai Eases Restrictions On COVID Lockdown: Prevention Zones Established

More News

Load more
learn spanish online

Latest News

© Canada, LLC. All rights reserved.CTN News ® is a registered Canada trademark of Media Max, Inc.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks