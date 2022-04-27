Avatar 2 Will be Released in 160 Languages in 3D & 4K at CinemaCon

(CTN News) – After the makers of Avatar announced the sequel, the frenzied fans have been eagerly awaiting the chance to see their favorite actors take on their respective characters once again. As one of the most anticipated films of this year due to its high-end drama and spectacular VFX, Avatar 2 is a must-see. The great news for the fans is that the trailer for the film will be released at CinemaCon today.

They have taken great care not to reveal any information about the film while keeping the story intact. Disney is keeping its plans tight, but CinemaCon attendees can expect a first look at James Cameron’s Avatar sequels. Avatar 2 Will be hit the theater on December 16, 2022, As the torchbearer of cinema innovation, Avatar has stood out.

Must Read: 20th Century Studios Confirms ‘Avatar 2’ Will Be Released In 2022

Avatar 2 Trailer to be shown at CinemaCon 2022

Through the introduction of new production techniques such as performance capture and virtual production, the film has played a key role in ushering in the digital 3D era.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that CinemaCon’s main venue will be at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. It’s equipped with Dolby Atmos, immersive sound, and Dolby Vision, meaning that they’ll be installing the company’s premium 4K, high dynamic range, so viewers should be able to appreciate the trailer in its entirety.

The event which is currently underway earlier showed the opening 15 minutes of Brad Pitt’s Bullet Train and Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse, suggesting the same for Avatar 2.

Excited fans cannot wait to witness the magic James Cameron created over the past decade after the news spread on social media. The user shared a still from the first installment and wrote, ” #Avatar 2 Glimpse !” Another user shared an intriguing still from the first installment and wrote, ” Storm Is Coming !” A third user posted a video of the making of the film along with a scene from it. He captioned the video and wrote, ” This is why #Avatar is still a masterpiece..not still..forever..!!#Avatar 2 #JamesCameron.”

Related CTN News: