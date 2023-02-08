Entertainment
BIG TIME RUSH TICKETS AND PRESALE CODE FOR 2023
(CTN News) – We have details on presale codes, fan club membership and general sale tickets for the Big Time Rush Can’t Get Enough Tour in 2023.
In 2022, Big Time Rush returned to live performance after a hiatus with their Forever Tour.
In addition to Las Vegas, Toronto, and Mexico City, the band will tour from June to August.
Find out how to get tickets, the presale code, and which stadiums will host the trek in 2023.
The Big Time Rush 2023: Pre-sale Code and Options
Tickets will become available for sale at 10am local time on Tuesday, February 7 to fans with an active membership.
You can enroll in the BTR app for free for one month and gain access to headline tickets for just $70 a year.
Citi card members with an active Citi debit or credit card can pick up their tickets at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, February 8. For more details, visit citterentertainment.com.
CHORUS is the presale code for Live Nation. On Thursday, February 9, the presale will take place from 10 am to 10 pm local time.
Dickies Arena confirmed the presale code for Thursday’s venue presale is DICKIES in a tweet. June 22 is the date of the gig.
Live Nation’s website lists all presale options, including their start and end times.
GENERAL TICKETS FOR BIG TIME RUSH 2023
General sale tickets will be available through Ticketmaster beginning at 10 a.m. February 10 at the venue.
Follow the link above, select your stadium venue and follow the on-screen instructions to purchase tickets.
In order to speed up the process of your purchase during every Ticketmaster sale, log in at least ten minutes earlier.
Before confirming your payment details and checking ticket limits, the platform recommends verifying your payment details.
Big Time Rush announced their 2023 tour following the release of their new single, Can’t Get Enough.
DATES AND LOCATIONS OF THE TOUR
A list of Big Time Rush tour dates and cities is below:
-
Fort Worth, TX – June 22
-
The 24th of June – Durant, OK
-
Southaven, MS – June 25
-
Charlotte, NC – June 27
-
Burgettstown, PA – June 28
-
30 June – Holmdel, N.J.
-
CT – Uncasville, July 1
-
Hershey, PA – July 2
-
Saratoga Springs, NY – July 3
-
Toronto, July 5
-
Bethel, NY – July 7
-
Virginia Beach, July 8
-
Wantagh, NY – July 9
-
Bangor, ME – July 11
-
Mansfield, MA – July 12
-
Columbia, MD – July 14
-
Columbus, OH – July 15
-
Tinley Park, IL, July 16
-
Cuyahoga Falls, July 17
-
The 19th – Clarkston, MI
-
The 21st – Grand Rapids
-
Milwaukee, July 22
-
23rd of July – Cincinnati
-
Nashville, TN, July 24
-
Alpharetta, GA – July 26
-
Simpsonville, SC – July 28
-
Charleston, SC – July 29
-
Orlando, FL, July 30.
