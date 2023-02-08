BIG TIME RUSH TICKETS AND PRESALE CODE FOR 2023

(CTN News) – We have details on presale codes, fan club membership and general sale tickets for the Big Time Rush Can’t Get Enough Tour in 2023.

In 2022, Big Time Rush returned to live performance after a hiatus with their Forever Tour.

In addition to Las Vegas, Toronto, and Mexico City, the band will tour from June to August.

Find out how to get tickets, the presale code, and which stadiums will host the trek in 2023.

The Big Time Rush 2023: Pre-sale Code and Options

Tickets will become available for sale at 10am local time on Tuesday, February 7 to fans with an active membership.

You can enroll in the BTR app for free for one month and gain access to headline tickets for just $70 a year.

Citi card members with an active Citi debit or credit card can pick up their tickets at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, February 8. For more details, visit citterentertainment.com.

CHORUS is the presale code for Live Nation. On Thursday, February 9, the presale will take place from 10 am to 10 pm local time.

Dickies Arena confirmed the presale code for Thursday’s venue presale is DICKIES in a tweet. June 22 is the date of the gig.

Live Nation’s website lists all presale options, including their start and end times.

GENERAL TICKETS FOR BIG TIME RUSH 2023

General sale tickets will be available through Ticketmaster beginning at 10 a.m. February 10 at the venue.

Follow the link above, select your stadium venue and follow the on-screen instructions to purchase tickets.

In order to speed up the process of your purchase during every Ticketmaster sale, log in at least ten minutes earlier.

Before confirming your payment details and checking ticket limits, the platform recommends verifying your payment details.

Big Time Rush announced their 2023 tour following the release of their new single, Can’t Get Enough.

DATES AND LOCATIONS OF THE TOUR

A list of Big Time Rush tour dates and cities is below:

Fort Worth, TX – June 22

The 24th of June – Durant, OK

Southaven, MS – June 25

Charlotte, NC – June 27

Burgettstown, PA – June 28

30 June – Holmdel, N.J.

CT – Uncasville, July 1

Hershey, PA – July 2

Saratoga Springs, NY – July 3

Toronto, July 5

Bethel, NY – July 7

Virginia Beach, July 8

Wantagh, NY – July 9

Bangor, ME – July 11

Mansfield, MA – July 12

Columbia, MD – July 14

Columbus, OH – July 15

Tinley Park, IL, July 16

Cuyahoga Falls, July 17

The 19th – Clarkston, MI

The 21st – Grand Rapids

Milwaukee, July 22

23rd of July – Cincinnati

Nashville, TN, July 24

Alpharetta, GA – July 26

Simpsonville, SC – July 28

Charleston, SC – July 29

Orlando, FL, July 30.

