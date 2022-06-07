Netflix Releases The First Trailer For Mystery Series ‘1899’ From Creators of ‘Dark’

(CTN News) – A new Netflix show, 1899, was teased with a new trailer today at Geeked Week. Show creators are the same as those behind Dark, and this looks even better than that show. The creator’s love of weirdness seems to remain intact in this show.

Check out the first trailer Of ‘1899’ below.

What Is The Mystery of 1899?

In the video below, creators Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese delve into the world of 1899, including the way it was brought to life with some of the world’s most advanced production technologies:

There will be Aneurin Barnard, Emily Beecham, Anton Lesser, Andreas Pietschmann, and Clara Rosager in the series. 1909. A migrant steamship heads west to leave Europe. The passengers, a mixed bag of European origins, are united by their dreams for the new century and their future abroad.

But their trip takes a horrifying turn when they discover another migrant ship adrift on the open sea. What they discover will turn their journey to the promised land into a nightmare.”

They teased more with Deadline: “Being true to the cultures and languages was really important; we didn’t want characters from different countries, but everyone speaks English. We wanted to explore this heart of Europe, where everyone speaks a different language and culture defines so much of our behavior.”

There’s no release date yet, but 1899 looks chilling and dreary so I’m sure fans of Dark will enjoy it. 1899 will be on Netflix soon, but there’s no word on when it will drop.