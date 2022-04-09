Camila Cabello finally Addresses Rumours of Bitter Feud with Fifth Harmony

Camila Cabello: In 2016, Ally walked out on her bandmates Dinah, Lauren, Normani, and Ally, but she is now shining a light on the subject of their relationship via the medium of music

Camila Cabello has finally spoken out about the rumoured fallout she endured when she quit Fifth Harmony and pursued solo success in an attempt to make a name for herself.

During the American version of The X Factor back in 2012, Allison, 25, joined the girls who formed the hit girl group called Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui, and Normani Hamilton, formed by Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui and Normani Hamilton.

Camila Cabello joined the group in November 2013, and they went on to release two Top 20 albums before She abruptly left in December 2016. The remaining ladies then released a third album before announcing in March 2018 that they were going on hiatus indefinitely.

The rumblings of animosity between Camila Cabello and the other members of the group have lasted ever since the Colombian-American artist quit the group. Now the Cuban-American singer has unveiled her true feelings about her former group in a new song called Psychofreak.

The song includes the line: “Everyone says they miss the old me, and I have been on this ride since I was 15 years old / I don’t blame the girls for how it turned out to be.”.

In the meantime, the star revealed recently that she had kept in close touch with her former bandmates ever since she left the group some five years ago.

Her statement to The Sun read: “We are supportive of each other through DMs and such.”. It’s been a great relationship with them so far.

It basically describes my journey with anxiety, and a lot of the things that have contributed to that journey, particularly when starting off really young in an industry that is full of anxiety.”

The release of Camila Cabello’s third solo album, titled Familia, will also give fans an insight into her break up from Shawn Mendes as well as an insight into her break-up with Shawn Mendes.

They have achieved worldwide chart success with the single “Senorita” in 2019. The duo topped the charts together with the single Senorita in July 2019 and remained a couple until November of last year.

She has channeled her heartache into a few of her new songs – and says that it has been a very therapeutic process for her to work through her pain.

She E! News: There was a time when I didn’t feel like I could go into the studio because of my anxiety. At the moment, nothing feels possible. I don’t know’.

For me, going to work every day meant being honest and being myself.

“Did you think I would have gone to work and then waited until I was feeling better before I did that?” . . the feeling is just paralyzing.”

I was so miserable in my life that I thought eating s**t off the ground would make me feel better if you told me that.

“Of course therapy is necessary,” I replied. All of it’. I just felt so vulnerable. It was so hard to talk about [the split].