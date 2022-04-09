How To Watch ‘All the Old Knives’ on Amazon Prime: Premiere Date, Trailer

Premiere on Friday, April 8 at 8 pm EST, “All the Old Knives” will premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

According to Amazon Prime, “All the Old Knives” follow an investigator named Henry as he tries to find out what happened to Celia, a former flame from their days together as CIA intelligence officers in Vienna. Celia is suspected of being a double agent. Through flashbacks, the film unravels the layers of their past romance and reveals the truth behind a devastating attack.

All the Old Knives is based on the book of the same name by Olen Steinhauer. Steinhauer also wrote the screenplay for the film. Among the cast members are Chris Pine as Henry, Thandiwe Newton as Celia, Laurence Fishburne as CIA head Vick Wallinger, Jonathan Pryce as Bill Compton, Corey Johnson as Karl Stein, and Ahd Kamel as Lelia Maloof.

How can I watch ‘All the Old Knives’?

“All the Old Knives” can be viewed exclusively on Amazon’s Prime Video service. Fortunately, if you are an Amazon Prime member, you already have access to it through your Amazon subscription. You can sign up for a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime if you aren’t already a member. Please click here to sign up.

