Police Seize 350kg of Crystal Meth at Chiang Rai Checkpoint

Last Updated on October 12, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

CHIANG RAI – Police made a massive drug bust at the Pu Kaeng checkpoint in Chiang Rai stopped a suspicious white Isuzu truck. They arrested a couple from Nong Khai trying to smuggle a huge load of illegal drugs. The operation took place on Phahonyothin Road near the Phayao border.

Police Colonel Wichai Chai-inkham and his team led the morning inspection. At first glance, the four-wheel truck looked completely normal and empty. However, the police noticed the driver acting very nervous during the stop. This strange behavior prompted officers to look closer at the vehicle.

Key Takeaways

Police found 350 kilograms of crystal meth hidden in a secret truck compartment.

A couple from Nong Khai confessed to smuggling the drugs for 300,000 baht.

The illegal shipment started at the Myanmar border and was heading to Samut Prakan.

Officers soon found a clever modification under the truck bed. The smugglers had built a secret compartment directly underneath the vehicle. Police had to use special tools to remove large screws to open it. Inside, they found exactly 350 green vacuum-sealed tea bags.

Each green bag contained one kilogram of crystal methamphetamine, commonly known as “Ice.” The total weight of the seized drugs was exactly 350 kilograms. Police quickly arrested the 32-year-old driver, Mr. Worawut, and his 33-year-old girlfriend, Ms. Prapatsara. Both suspects are originally from Fao Rai District in Nong Khai province.

During questioning, the couple confessed to the crime right away. They told policet they picked up the drugs near the Thai-Myanmar border in Mae Sai. Their final destination was Samut Prakan province near Bangkok. For this dangerous job, they were promised a payout of about 300,000 baht.

Police Expanding the Investigation

The arresting officers handed the suspects over to the Phan Police Station. Now, special drug suppression units are working to expand the investigation. They want to find the wealthy masterminds who paid for this drug shipment. Investigators are tracking the entire smuggling network to stop future crimes.

Drug smuggling remains a major challenge along Thailand’s northern borders. Smugglers constantly invent new ways to hide their illegal cargo from the authorities. However, highly trained officers are getting better at spotting these clever tricks. This recent success shows that careful police work truly pays off.

This successful bust highlights the ongoing battle against illegal drug trafficking. Checkpoints like Pu Kaeng play a vital role in catching smugglers before drugs reach big cities. The police remain alert and ready to stop these dangerous networks. Authorities hope this major arrest will heavily impact the local drug trade.

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