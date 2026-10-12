Police Bust Gang Trafficking Chinese Job Seekers

Last Updated on October 12, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

TAK – Police in Thailand have arrested a key suspect in a human trafficking ring. This gang tricked Chinese nationals into flying to Thailand for fake jobs. Instead of working, the victims were tied up and taken to the Myanmar border.

The latest police raid happened in Tak province, a key area for border crossings. Officers from the Crime Suppression Division captured a 30-year-old man named Suriya outside his home. This operation follows an arrest warrant issued by the Mae Sot Provincial Court earlier this month.

Key Takeaways

Thai police arrested a key suspect in a cross-border human trafficking ring.

Authorities rescued three Chinese men who were tied up and blindfolded.

Scammers used fake job offers online to lure victims into Thailand.

This ongoing investigation started after a dramatic rescue on September 7. Police stopped a suspicious pickup truck traveling through Tak province. Inside the vehicle, officers found a 29-year-old driver named Tham and three Chinese victims.

The three Chinese men were aged 27, 30, and 31. They were completely blindfolded with brown packing tape. The victims also had their hands bound tightly with handcuffs and tape.

Police safely rescued the men just before they could be forced across the border into Myanmar. The victims later told police a chilling story about their journey. They said they were simply looking for honest work in Thailand.

The men searched the internet and found agents offering good jobs. These online brokers promised them well-paying positions in Chiang Mai and Sukhothai. Trusting the offer, the men flew into Thailand in early September.

The Trap at the Border

However, the promised jobs were a complete lie. When the men arrived in Tak province, a car picked them up and drove them deep into a forest. There, the gang bound and blindfolded them to hide their location.

The criminals wanted to keep the victims confused about the route. They planned to hand the men over to another network waiting on the Myanmar side. Thankfully, Thai authorities intercepted the truck just in time.

Following the rescue, police questioned the driver of the pickup truck. The driver confessed that he was hired by two other men. He named his bosses as “Joy” and “Ya,” who drove a lead car to scout the road.

Investigators quickly linked the alias “Ya” to Suriya. Police gathered strong evidence and secured an arrest warrant for kidnapping and illegal transport. They tracked him down to his home in the Phop Phra district.

During questioning, Suriya denied all the charges against him. Despite his denial, police handed him over to local authorities for legal action. The investigation remains open as police hunt for the remaining gang members.

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