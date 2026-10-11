Chiang Rai Teacher Vindicated After 10 Year Investigation

Last Updated on October 11, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

CHIANG RAI – It took almost a decade, but justice is finally moving forward in northern Thailand. The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) has officially ruled on a major school corruption case in Chiang Rai.

Teachers first reported the fraud between 2015 and 2017. They exposed the misuse of budgets for building repairs, school lunches, and funds meant for poor students at a school in Wiang Kaen district.

Key Takeaways

The NACC took nearly 10 years to rule on the school corruption scandal.

The former school director and several staff members face serious criminal charges.

Some charges expired, and many of the accused officials have already retired.

The case involves multiple fraudulent projects at the school. The biggest issue was the repair of the school’s cooperative room. The former school director and another official were found guilty of demanding bribes. They also abused their power and failed to perform their basic duties.

Furthermore, a female official faces criminal charges and severe disciplinary action. She was directly involved in the misuse of these state funds. Additionally, a private contractor and an outside helper were charged for supporting the corrupt officials.

Fake Repairs on Teacher Housing

The corruption did not stop at the main school buildings. The NACC also investigated fake repair work on teacher housing. In a project to fix three houses, the former director and a male official were found guilty of fraud.

Another project involved fixing four more teacher houses. Once again, the former director and his staff were caught breaking the law. They clearly violated several sections of the criminal code and national anti-corruption laws.

Minor Offenses and Expired Cases

However, not everyone involved will face severe punishment. A separate project to repair school offices involved six educational staff members. The NACC found no criminal evidence against them, only minor rule-breaking. Charges against a private company in this specific project were completely dropped.

Sadly, the slow 10-year process means some cases have officially expired. The legal time limits ran out on several serious charges. Because of this delay, some offenders will easily escape legal action. Furthermore, many of the corrupt officials have already retired from their government jobs.

What Happens Next for the School?

Despite the long delays, the fight for justice continues today. The NACC is sending the remaining active criminal cases to the Office of the Attorney General. These state prosecutors will now take the corrupt officials to court.

The NACC also ordered the local school district to take strict disciplinary action. They must demand financial compensation to recover the stolen public funds.

FAQ

What is the Chiang Rai school corruption case about?

It involves the theft of school budgets, including lunch money and repair funds, at a Wiang Kaen school between 2015 and 2017.

Who was involved in the financial scandal?

The former school director, several school officials, and private contractors were found guilty by the NACC.

Why did it take 10 years to solve?

The NACC investigation process was heavily delayed. As a result, some legal time limits expired before the officials could face trial.

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