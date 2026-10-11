Politics

Anutin Joins Phetchabun’s Unique Diving Buddha Festival

Thanawat "Tan" Chaiyaporn
Thanawat Chaiyaporn
nutin Joins Phetchabun's Unique Diving Buddha Festival

Last Updated on October 11, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

BANGKOK – Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul recently made history by attending the traditional “Um Phra Dam Nam” festival in Phetchabun. This rare and sacred event, also known as the Diving Buddha ceremony, took place on October 11, 2026. The annual gathering drew huge crowds of locals and tourists to the banks of the Pasak River.

The governor of Phetchabun, Saranyu Meethongkham, proudly led the ceremony alongside the Prime Minister. Together, they honored a unique cultural practice that has shaped the local identity for centuries.

Key Takeaways

  • Historic Visit: PM Anutin is the first Thai Prime Minister to officially preside over this ancient Phetchabun tradition.
  • Cultural Heritage: The “Um Phra Dam Nam” festival is an exclusive 500-year-old ritual meant to ensure good weather and prosperity.
  • Economic Boost: The government views this iconic event as a major driver for local tourism and the regional economy.

During the event, Prime Minister Anutin expressed immense pride in joining the sacred ceremony. He stated that the festival perfectly reflects the strong faith and unity of the local community. The head monk of the province noted that Anutin is the very first Prime Minister to participate in this grand ritual.

The Prime Minister thanked the people of Phetchabun for preserving such a beautiful heritage. He also threw auspicious items, like sticky rice treats, to the joyful crowd for good luck. Anutin hoped the shared merit from this ceremony would bring peace and happiness to the entire nation.

nutin Joins Phetchabun's Unique Diving Buddha Festival

A Sacred 500-Year-Old Tradition

The “Um Phra Dam Nam” tradition is recognized as a national cultural heritage. The governor, acting as the historic town ruler, carries the highly revered Phra Phuttha Maha Thammaracha statue into the river. He dives into the water six times, facing north and south, to seek blessings for the province.

This ritual always happens on the 15th day of the waning moon in the 10th lunar month. Locals firmly believe this practice brings perfect seasonal rains and keeps the community safe from disease. Over the years, it has transformed into one of Thailand’s most unique cultural highlights.

nutin Joins Phetchabun's Unique Diving Buddha Festival

Boosting Local Tourism and Economy

The current government places great importance on using cultural capital to strengthen the nation. Prime Minister Anutin highlighted that traditions like this do more than preserve history. They actively create jobs, support local businesses, and generate much-needed income for the province.

Events like the Diving Buddha festival attract travelers who want to experience authentic Thai culture. Visitors also get to enjoy local food and agricultural products while exploring the beautiful region. The Prime Minister urged residents to be good hosts and welcome tourists with open arms.

nutin Joins Phetchabun's Unique Diving Buddha Festival

The Legend of the Diving Buddha

The roots of this festival go back more than 500 years to a miraculous local legend. Fishermen on the Pasak River reportedly saw water bubbling up like a boiling pot. Suddenly, a beautiful Buddha statue floated to the surface, and the amazed locals quickly placed it in a nearby temple.

However, one year later, the sacred statue mysteriously vanished from the local temple. Villagers eventually found the statue floating in the exact same spot in the river. Since then, town leaders recreate this miraculous river dive every year to honor the beloved Phra Phuttha Maha Thammaracha.

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Thanawat "Tan" Chaiyaporn
ByThanawat Chaiyaporn
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Thanawat "Tan" Chaiyaporn is a dynamic journalist with a keen eye for the intersection of global tech trends, regional realities, and world events. Tan's reporting demystifies complex topics for everyday readers, advocating for equitable tech access in rural communities.
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