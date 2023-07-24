Connect with us

Business Food

Franchise Owners Expanding Thailand's US$11.6 Billion Food and Beverage Market
Advertisement

Business

Thailand's Government Savings Bank Adopts ESG Scoring for Lending

Business

Thailand's Economic Recovery Accelerated By Investments From China

Business

ECB Has Requested Data On The Liquidity Of Banks From Them

Business

HDFC Bank Expects A Growth In Credit Of 17-18% In 2023-2024

Business

Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 Mechanical Issue Forces a Ground Stop

Business

A Bitcoin Battle For $30K While Altcoins Bleed (Market Watch)

Business Automotive

India Rejects BYD's $1 Billion Investment Proposal: Security Concerns And Geopolitical Tensions

Business

JCPenney's Approach To Reaching Shoppers

Business

Westfield Shopping Center In Mission Valley Sells For $290 Million

Business

Inflation In Japan Surpasses U.S., But Wage Growth Lags

Business

Stocks Of AMC Surge 60% After Delaware Judge Halts APE-To-Stock Conversion

Business News

Thailand Dominates The Southeast Asian (SEA) BEV Market As BEV Sales Soar

Business

China's Property Giant Country Garden's Shares Plummet as Market Implodes

Business

FHA Loans Become a Pathway to Home Ownership in Florida

Business

Amazon Will Build A $120 Million Satellite Prep Facility In Florida

Business

Sirius XM Stock Trading Halted Due To Giant Short Squeeze

Business

A Higher Inflation Rate In Japan Is Keeping The Dollar Firm And The Yen Steady

Business

The Stock Of American Express Slips On Record Card Spending

Business Tech

Boost Your Business Communication with an Advanced Phone System

Business

Franchise Owners Expanding Thailand’s US$11.6 Billion Food and Beverage Market

Published

13 seconds ago

on

Franchise Owners Expand into Thailand's US$11.6 Billion Food and Beverage Market

Despite political and economic uncertainty in Thailand, the food and beverage firms Central Restaurants Group, PTT Oil and Retail Business Plc, and KT Restaurant, which manages the Santa Fe steak brand, plan to expand in the second half of this year.

Central Restaurants Group (CRG) president Nath Vongphanich told the media that the firm will invest 600-700 million baht to open new restaurants in the second half of the year, excluding merger and acquisition projects.

This growth will focus on food companies that have formed commercial agreements, such as Salad Factory, Shinkanzen Sushi, Nak-la Mookata, and potential brands such as KFC, Auntie Anne’s, Pepper Lunch, and Somtum Nua.

In addition, CRG is in talks to buy a shabu and yakiniku restaurant operator to add these types of cuisine to its portfolio, and it is considering growing internationally through joint ventures and greenfield investments, particularly in Vietnam, where Central Group has a significant presence.

“Tourism serves as a growth engine for the food business, and the company is more concerned about the stability of the Covid-19 situation than political factors,” said Mr Nath. “Because food is a daily necessity, politics has a relatively minor impact on the food industry.” However, the corporation will continue to be careful in its investment decisions.”

Despite consumers’ lower purchasing power as a result of different responsibilities such as utility bills and family debt, Mr Nath stated that CRG attempts to soothe their pain points by providing value-for-money meals and promotional offers.

Mr Nath stated that the overall market sentiment in the food business was relatively good in the first five months of this year, despite the fact that tourism in important destinations such as Chiang Mai, Phuket, and Pattaya has not yet returned to pre-covid levels.

Sombat Hongpaitoon, CEO of KT Restaurant Co, which operates Santa Fe restaurants, said his company is rebranding to give Santa Fe a more modern look next year.

This rebranding campaign is the first substantial change to the restaurant’s appearance in a decade, and it is motivated by rising competitiveness in the 400-billion-baht food business, which is being driven by the introduction of new restaurants.

“We have adjusted our expansion plans in response to the disruption caused by the shabu sukiyaki segment.” “This year, we’ve decided to open only eight new restaurants, down from 20 last year,” Mr Sombat explained.

Mr Sombat was particularly concerned about projected employee cost rises of 10-20% under the incoming government, as promised by the election-winning parties. As a result, the company has installed some robots at its restaurant in Future Park Rangsit and intends to spread their use to other branches if they improve operating efficiency.

There are currently 120 Santa Fe restaurants open across the country. Three new Santa Fe restaurants opened in the first half of this year, with another five set to open in the second half.

In order to broaden its consumer base, the company has introduced the “Santa Fe Easy” grab-and-go concept, which includes steak and burger menus. This new strategy caters to a younger generation of consumers, complementing the old Santa Fe concept, which caters to families. Currently, there are ten Santa Fe Easy locations strategically located in universities, hospitals and petrol stations.

PTT Oil and Retail Business Plc, a part of the state-owned oil conglomerate PTT Plc, on the other hand, has ambitious ambitions to open 400 Cafe Amazon sites in the second half of this year, with 85% in domestic locations and the other 15% worldwide.

According to Suchat Ramarch, president of PTT Oil and Retail Business, the new Cafe Amazon locations would be both franchised and stand-alone, occupying 40-50 square metres.

Currently, revenue from coffee and retail enterprises has increased significantly, accounting for 65-70% of overall revenue at their petrol stations, up from 50% previously. To keep this momentum going, the company intends to expand its retail space to accommodate more tenants and franchisees.

Aside from the café growth, the company is broadening its portfolio by introducing canned coffee goods for sale at 7-Eleven convenience shops, which it aims to sell over 8 million of this year.

PTT Oil and Retail Business presently operates over 4,000 Cafe Amazon branches in Thailand and 11 other countries.

“Our expansion plans will remain on track regardless of the political landscape or the prime minister in power,” Mr Suchat added.

 

Thailand’s Government Savings Bank Adopts ESG Scoring

Thailand’s Government Savings Bank Adopts ESG Scoring for Lending
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Super Fast Internet

the best high-speed internet

ADVERTISEMENT


ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด and check ibomma

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs