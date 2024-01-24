Wordle Today: Here’s The Answers Of Wordle #949 For January 24, 2024

Connect with us

Published

7 days ago

on

Wordle Today: Since we have shared a lot of Wordle strategies with you over the past few days, we are sure you will be able to handle Wordle today on your own if you have followed them.

Do not worry if you are confused. As always, here are the top 5 Wordle hints and clues to help you solve the answer for Wordle today. You can always scroll down to find the solution if you fail to get it.

Must Read: Heardle Today – Here’s The Heardle #631 Daily Song For January 21, 2023

Wordle Today: Wordle #949 hints and clues for January 24, 2024…

  1. Make sure you don’t use the same letter twice in your opening guess.
  2. Your first guess should include a couple of vowels, particularly ‘A’ and ‘E’.
  3. Do not use letters such as ‘X’, ‘Z’, or ‘Q’ until later, when you understand the question more.
  4. ‘RAISE’ is a good word, and ‘TOUCH’ is a good second guess.

FOR THE LATEST ANSWER OF TODAY’S WORDLE, CLICK HERE —->>> Wordle-Today. Live

Wordle Today – Wordle #949 hints and clues for January 24, 2024…

  1. Today’s Wordle Answer #949 starts with the letter P.
  2. Today’s Wordle Answer #949 contains only one vowel.
  3. An action or omission that constitutes an offense and is punishable by law.
  4. If these clues seem a bit ridiculous, please accept my apologies

Wordle Today’s answer January 23, 2024

The answer to today’s Wordle (Wordle #948, January 23)

Ready?

We’ll finally tell you the answer.

It’s…

PRIME!

