Boris Johnson Meets Zelenskyy On a Surprise Visit To Kyiv

(CTN News) – PM Boris Johnson arrived in Kyiv on Saturday, marking a previously unannounced meeting as the Russia-Ukraine war entered its 45th day. Boris Johnson began his surprise visit by meeting Ukraine’s embattled President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who earlier today called for a ‘firm response’ to the Kramatorsk rail station attack. UK is leading in defense support for Ukrainian troops, the anti-war coalition, and sanctions against the Russian Federation.

Boris Johnson had said just a day earlier, speaking with his German counterpart Olaf Scholz, that in principle, he was open to sending any kind of weapon to Ukraine. “I’m in principle open to considering anything by way of defensive weaponry to help protect the Ukrainians,” he had said.

UK steps up sanctions against Russia

British sanctions have been announced against President Vladimir Putin’s daughters for their ‘lavish lifestyles. Britain has followed the US and EU in imposing sanctions against Katerina Vladimirovna Tikhonova and Maria Vladimirovna Vorontsova. UK authorities have also announced sanctions against Sergey Lavrov’s daughter. “The lavish lifestyles of the Kremlin’s inner circle will be further targeted as the UK sanctions the daughters of President Vladimir Putin and his Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov”, the British government Boris Johnson said in its announcement of sanctions.

According to a UK government statement by Boris Johnson, the assets of Katerina Vladimirovna Tikhonova and Maria Vladimirovna Vorontsova, as well as Sergey Lavrov’s daughter Yekaterina Sergeyevna Vinokurova, have been frozen. Kremlin leader’s daughter-duo and Lavrov’s daughter are also banned from traveling. UK officials stressed that the decision was taken in coordination with US sanctions. The UK announced sanctions against Sergey Lavrov’s stepdaughter Polina Kovaleva on March 25.

