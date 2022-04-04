Ukraine: 410 Civilian Bodies Discovered Near Kyiv

KYIV, Ukraine — The prosecutor-general of Ukraine says 410 bodies have been removed from towns recently retaken from Russian forces.

On her Facebook page, Ukraine’s prosecutor-general Iryna Venediktova says the bodies were removed on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. She says 140 of them have been examined by prosecutors and other specialists.

Iryna Vereshchuk, the Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, said that Russian forces killed the mayor of the village of Motyzhyn in the Kyiv region. There are 11 mayors and community heads held captive in Russia across Ukraine, according to Vereshchuk.

During a video address on Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called Russian occupiers “freaks who don’t know how to behave.” He warned that more atrocities may be committed if Russian forces are driven out of other occupied areas.

In response to harrowing accounts from civilians and graphic images of bodies with their hands tied behind their backs, international leaders have condemned the reported attacks on Kyiv-area towns.

According to Zelenskyy, the Russian attacks in Ukraine amount to genocide. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, atrocities were not committed against civilians in Bucha and other suburbs of Kyiv.

