Vereshchuk Says, 2600 People Were Evacuated Humanitarian Corridors In Ukraine

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk has announced in a post on Telegram that 2,694 people have been evacuated through humanitarian corridors on Sunday.

Iryna Vereshchuk, the deputy PM of Ukraine, confirmed that 469 Mariupol residents have been transported via humanitarian corridors from Mariupol and Berdiansk to Zaporizhzhia on their own vehicles.

One thousand four hundred sixty-seven people have been evacuated from the cities of Lysychansk, Severodonetsk, Rubizhne, and Kreminna in the Luhansk region.

On Sunday, a delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) accompanied by seven buses arrived in Manhush. Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk announced that there are negotiations underway to continue the convoy’s movement to Mariupol on Monday.

It is reported that there has been a convoy of buses carrying more than 350 people from Mariupol and Berdiansk that have passed through checkpoints.

Iryna Vereshchuk, deputy PM of Ukraine, said that ten more buses carrying 408 Mariupol residents from Berdiansk are currently passing through Vasylivka.

