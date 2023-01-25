Visitors From Australia To Phuket Reach Almost 90% Of Pre-Covid Levels

(CTN NEWS) – According to Australian Consul-General to Phuket Matthew Barclay, the proportion of Australian tourists to Phuket has increased to approximately 90% of pre-pandemic levels.

The news broke as Barclay, and Governor Narong Woonciew met in Provincial Hall. To the Phuket News, Barclay said,

“2023 will undoubtedly be a key year for Phuket, ” is evident.

The gathering provided a wonderful forum for discussing the Phuket government’s initiatives to safely welcome Australian and foreign tourists and create economic prospects for future.”

“The significant efforts Phuket is making to host the Specialized Expo in 2027–2028—possibly the first of its type in ASEAN—piqued our interest.”

Australia’s Ministry of Tourism and Sports reports that over 772,000 Australians traveled to Thailand in 2019.

Aussie visitors supported the Thai economy during the year before the epidemic by staying an average of 13.29 days and spending close to 55 billion baht.

Meanwhile, yesterday, Pattaya City lifeguards’ swift action in saving a foreign visitor from drowning on Jomtien beach in Pattaya, eastern Thailand, prevented a disaster.

The Sawang Boon Rescue Foundation received word at 3 p.m. that a foreign visitor had been pulled out of the water unconscious at Soi 16 at Jomtien Beach in Pattaya’s Bang Lamung neighborhood.

Bang Lamung Hospital‘s medical staff and rescuers were to the scene quickly.

Unknown nationality male tourist who was unconscious was brought ashore by Pattaya City lifeguards. He was underwater for five to ten minutes, according to estimates.

Before administering first aid, the lifeguards moved the tourist sideways and used their fingers to clear the obstruction after hearing that the visitor’s airway was full of water.

