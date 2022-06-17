Thailand Pass, Covid-19 Insurance, Face Masks to End July 1, 2002

On Friday, a government spokesman announced that the Thailand Pass registration system and the Covid-19 insurance requirement would be eliminated from July 1, 2022.

According to Dr. Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, these decisions were made at a meeting of the CCSA on Friday.

Arriving travelers will only need to show their vaccination certificates or Covid-19 results.

In the absence of such proof, border agents will conduct random, professional antigen tests at permanent entry points. There will be random testing until all state-of-emergency measures to deal with Covid-19 are lifted.

According to Dr. Taweesilp, the Thailand Pass registration system will remain in place but will only be used by travelers reporting symptoms of dangerous and other communicable diseases, as determined by the Public Health Ministry.

In addition, Covid-19 will no longer require insurance for foreign nationals, and thermal scanning at border checkpoints will end, he said.

Thai consulates will no longer issue certificates of fitness for entry.

Currently, visitors are required to carry Covid-19 insurance coverage of US$10,000. According to Dr. Taweesilp, the government will continue to urge visitors to purchase Covid-19 insurance.

He noted that from June 1-15, 348,699 foreigners arrived, with Malaysia (61,486), India (51,800), Singapore (31,580), Vietnam (18,885), and the United States (15,708) having the largest numbers.

No more face masks in Thailand

Thailand also announced on Friday it would no longer require face masks to be worn outside in public, due to a slowing of the COVID-19 spread.