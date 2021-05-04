7 Days Traveling from Vietnam to Thailand Despite the Pandemic

Nowadays, tourists have very little amount of choices when it comes to places for travelling, due to the pandemic situation around the globe. Tourists find such places that have good tourist spots, destinations and adventures to have a fun time while travelling even from Vietnam to Thailand.

However, in the new normal, it is also important to know how the covid situation in that country is and how well the country is managing the pandemic, to ensure tourist’s and their families’ safety. South east Asia is a region which has emerged as a tourist attraction due to the pandemic. It has a lot of nice and pleasant tourist spots and a lot of activities to do, while the covid situation is also controlled.

There are a number of tours and packages you should check out before going.

Highlights of Vietnam, Cambodia and Thailand:

This tour is very famous as it includes all the famous places that tourists want to visit as well as all the fun and enjoyable activities. The first part of the tour lets you visit the most beautiful place of Vietnam, which is the Halong Bay. It is a very famous island and through this tour, you will get a chance to stay on an overnight cruise in Halong Bay. You will wake up to see the breathtaking and pretty view of the Halong Bay.

Another great venue is the city of Hoi An that you will visit. It is an old, ancient town, with the essence of Japanese, Chinese and European cultures. The ancient buildings will give more clarity about the history of the town. After the urban life of Vietnam, you will witness the contrast of the country with its rural life in the Mekong Delta.

It is the place where most of the food production of Vietnam takes place, therefore, you get to know and communicate with the locals and get to know about their day to day habits.

When you will be taken to Cambodia, you will get the opportunity to go shopping in the most unique and traditional way. You will go to the floating market and deal with shopkeepers in the middle of water, in your boat. You can buy fresh local fruits and other hand made products, which are very popular.

In the following days, you will visit the city of Phnom Penh, which has a lot of beautiful and exquisite buildings, with amazing architecture. There is a list of religious sites in Cambodia, which includes Silver Pagoda and Wat Phnom. At Wat Phnom, there are stairs that lead to the top of the hill from where you can see the sight of the whole city.

The final part of the tour will be in the bustling city of Bangkok, the capital city of Thailand. You will tour the city for one full day and will visit the Grand Palace, the First University of Thailand and the Flower and vegetable market. The following day, you will explore the Authaya, which is an ancient city, full of religious temples and statues.

There are also a couple of free days on this tour so you can spend the day with your family according to your own wish.

Laos, Vietnam, Cambodia and Thailand Discovery:

In this tour, you will have a short stay at Laos, and have an amazing time as you explore the Pak Ou Caves in Luang Prabang. These caves date back to the 16th century and are home to Budda images and statues. Another exciting tourist spot is the Kuang Si Waterfalls, where water falls from 50m above, before landing into the river. It is guaranteed that you will have one of the best sights on this tour.

The next part of the tour is Vietnam. This tour also gives you the opportunity to visit the famous Halong Bay and stay one night to have the ultimate experience. You will also have city tours at Hue, Hanoi and Hoi An to witness the culture and traditions of the cities. A city of great historic importance is Ho Chi Minh City. In ancient times it was known as Saigon. It had great economic importance to the Chinese, Japanese and the Europeans as merchants used to travel along the Saigon River.

Another stop will be in Cambodia. Firstly, you will explore Siem Reap. In the afternoon, you will get to ride in a Tuk Tuk and have a fun time as you explore the whole city. A visit to the Angkor National Museum will tell you the histories of the country. In Cambodia, you will also get a chance to visit the jungle. If you are fond of natural habitats and zoology, you will love this part of the tour.

The final part of the tour is in Thailand. There will be a couple of days where you will visit Budda and Hindu temples that are very important in their religion. Moreover, you will also get a chance to view the Ban Sao Nak, which is a historical and an ancient house. It is admired for its architecture and exterior designs. The house is about 150 years old, and is now used for tourism purposes.

It stands with 116 pillars and has a unique, but soothing design on the outside. At Chiang Mai in Thailand, you will also have a nice, relaxing dinner, with live performances by artists and also cultural music, so you enjoy your dinner to the fullest.

Here are some of the Vietnam- Cambodia- Thailand tours that are reasonable in price and also have the maximum tourist attractions that they make their guests visit. On top of it, there will be no compromise in your accommodation and comfort. Moreover, these tours will also take care of your health safety and precautions needed to be secure from the coronavirus. These tours have a mixture of urban and rural essence, and also natural sights that are soothing to the eyes, so that you and your family have a wonderful time.