Vietnam Sees Increase of Chinese and Korean Tourists

China and South Korea took the lead in the numbers of travelers to Vietnam during the first 10 months of the year. Accounting for approximately 56 per cent of the total number of foreign arrivals, according the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT).

Throughout October, the number of foreign visitors in the country stood at an estimated 1.62 million, an annual increase of 34.3 per cent. In total, the 10-month period saw 14.5 million foreign tourists arriving in Vietnam, a rise of 13 per cent on-year.

Of this figure, tourists from Asia made up 79.5 per cent of the figure, up by 15.2 per cent from the previous year.

Most notably, several of the country’s key tourist markets enjoyed a sharp increase during the reviewed period. Including China up 9.4 per cent; South Korea up 22.1 per cent, Japan, up 15 per cent, Malaysia; with a rise of 13.6 per cent, Taiwan, up 29.5 per cent, and Thailand; which enjoyed a giant leap of 47.7 per cent.

Commenting on the figures, the VNAT noted that during the first seven months of the year, a number of key tourist markets, such as China and the South Korea, endured a slowdown. Negatively affecting the overall growth rate of the nation’s tourism industry.

Smart Bicycle Project in Hue Vietnam

Meanwhile, Hue city in Vietnam has introduced a Smart Bicycle Project with Vietsoftpro Company. The company will deploy 15 stations with 1,000 bicycles ahead of the Lunar New Year festival.

Users will only need to scan the QR code in order to unlock the bicycle and use it. The bikes have a built-in GPS installed to track the bike’s position. This service will allow residents and visitors to enjoy environmentally friendly transportation.

The project will come into use ahead of the 2020 Hue Festival. Once implemented, Hue will become the first city to use the smart bike system nationwide.

It is anticipated that the inner city will contain 300 to 400 bicycles. The outer city will hold approximately 2,000. The project’s goal is to contribute to reducing emissions and environmental pollution. Also elevating an image of Hue as a green, smart tourism city in the eyes of visitors.