Thailand Introduces TAGTHAi Phone App for Tourists

Thailand on Wednesday introduced TAGTHAi, a phone app designed to be a one-stop solution for tourists visiting the country. TAGTHAi app is part of the Digitahone l Tourism Platform project.

The TAGTHAi app was created by Thai Digital Platform Social Enterprise Co. It also brings together 20 state and 28 private agencies to promote tourism, with hopes to expand the sector further.

“Efficiency from cooperation between the state and private sectors will continue to expand the tourism industry,” Digital Economy and Society Minister Buddhipongse Punnakanta said during the launch.

Kalin Sarasin, chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, said the TAGTHAi app will offer more convenience for tourists, including the ability to design their own trip. The next step is to add more value to the app, this will also include package tours and spa services.

State agencies taking part in the app include the Tourism and Sports Ministry and Airports of Thailand Plc. Private organisations include the Thai Hotels Association (THA), Thai Airways, Bangkok Airways and Thai AirAsia.

THA president Supawan Tanomkieatipume said the association’s role in the app’s online booking section will also provide tourists an assurance they will be staying in authorised accommodation.

The association has 140,000 rooms on offer from its members.

Thailand is also banking on tourism to boost the economy amid sluggish exports and a domestic slowdown.