Traveling by Ferry to and from Koh Samui

The eyes of the world see Koh Samui Thailand as a top destination for tourists and retirees alike. Although it may be said that the kingdom’s worldwide fame came about for all the wrong reasons.

In November 1955 the world focused its eyes on the region due to the Vietnam war. At the outset Thailand was nothing more than a victim of geography. That was until 1963 when the country proclaimed its support for the freedom and democracy being fought by the South Vietnamese.

In April 1975 the conflict came to an end, but Southeast Asia had left an indelible impression on the world. Thailand, as the hub of the region, started to gain attention for what it was, a beautiful, tropical paradise steeped in a fascinating culture and traditions.

Since 1975, millions of people have been drawn by the kingdom’s magnetism to explore, understand and to enjoy all the enchanting wonders it has to offer.

It was not long before it became apparent that the kingdom’s mainland was not a singular, captivating entity. It was not long before visitors discovered that there are 1430 islands which, unbelievably, equal, and even surpass, the wonders of the mainland. Today, the islands are drawing more and more of the kingdom’s tourists and retirees who enjoy their unique assets.

The Draw of Koh Samui

In the South of Thailand, off the East coast of the Kra Isthmus, lies the island of Koh Samui. This is an island of dense rainforests, an imposing mountainous skyline, coconut groves and, ‘Wow Factor’, palm fringed beaches. It is culturally historic, and yet modernity is respectfully embraced with luxury resorts, spas, leisure and sports activities. Koh Samui, lying in the Gulf of Thailand, is also ideally placed to explore neighboring islands which further expands is popularity.

Getting to and from Koh Samui

So what is the best way to access the paradise of Koh Samui and to explore is neighbors? By far the best way is by skimming the glassy waters of the gulf. Fortunately, through Ferry Samui, there is a comprehensive network of ferry links operating to and from the island.

With its modern fleet of ferries and speedboats Ferry Samui provide a service with fare prices guaranteed as the lowest available. Discounts and promotions further increase the affordability of all their seaborne links. The fleet has direct services to 14 of the most popular locations in the country, and has convenient links to more than 50 further destinations.

Along with Ferry Samui’s exemplary service, it is the prices that give it popular appeal. For example, Koh Samui’s smaller neighbor, Koh Phangan, can be reached from as little as 144 Baht per adult and 83 Baht for a child. With departures from multiple coastal locations, exploring Koh Phangan has never been cheaper or more convenient.

For visitors using Koh Samui as their base, the mainland is easily accessed to further explore the kingdom. Ferry Samui offer multiple, daily services to Surat Thani Town from Koh Samui’s Nathon and Bangrak piers. Fares for this popular 3-hour ferry service start from an incredible 207 Baht whilst also offering links to Surat Thani Airport and train station.

Travelling from Koh Samui to Surat Thani, Ferry Samui also provide links to many other mainland locations, both to the South and North. Their one-stop booking service to any destination in Thailand is not only professional and efficient, but also second to none.

Across the Kra Isthmus in the blue waters of the Andaman Sea lies Thailand’s largest island, Phuket. This island offers relaxation, exploration and hedonism, an all-encompassing package for visitors. For visitors and residents of the island, Ferry Samui can take you direct from Phuket town’s Rassada pier on the island’s Southwest coast to Koh Samui with regular multiple daily departures, and with fares from as low as 277 Baht.

