Officials Predict 12 Million Tourists To Visit Phuket This Year
Tourism

(CTN NEWS) – In 2023, 12 million tourists are expected to visit the island, according to the Phuket office of the Tourism Authority of Thailand.

TAT director Nathasiri Ronnasiri reportedly told the Phuket Express that number is comparable to pre-pandemic levels.

The projection would be around half the 25 million arrivals that the TAT office in Bangkok anticipates for the entire nation this year.

“This year, Phuket is expected to get 12 million visitors. This will be around the same number of visitors as before Covid-19.

TAT Director Nanthasiri Ronnasiri. Photo: PR Phukt

Over 46% of tourists in 2022 were from outside of Thailand, according to Nathasiri, while over 53% were Thai.

“There were 9,260,657 tourists last year. 53.6% of those visitors were Thai, and 46.4% were tourists from other countries. 74.4% of Phuket’s revenue comes from foreign travelers.

Phuket saw a considerable increase in foreign visitors in December and January, while there were still fewer than half as many travelers as in 2019.

Tourists 

The island is also exploring new markets and has been forced to rely more heavily on other markets due to the absence of the Chinese, including those in Russia and the Middle East.

Three times as many Russians as Indians are arriving each day, followed by arrivals from the UK, Kazakhstan, and Australia to make up the top 5.

“Israeli visitors will travel to Phuket in greater numbers this summer; this is a largely untapped market for us. Some of these tourists are new, while others have visited before.

